Save Festival of Lights in Hallettsville formed to ensure the annual holiday festival continues to thrive, said Michelle Lanni, president of the Festival of Lights.
The original founders of the festival have turned the event over to new leaders, Michelle and Michael Lanni, who created a festival board with six members. The festival is in the process of becoming a nonprofit organization.
“We want to keep it alive, keep it going,” Lanni said.
The new board is raising money to add more activities for children this year. So in addition to the lighted kiddie parade, they want children to enjoy a petting zoo, snow, breakfast with Santa and bounce houses. Money raised also will go toward providing portable toilets and handwashing stations at the event Nov. 27-28.
Festival organizers are seeking more arts and crafts vendors. Plenty of food vendors will be on hand as well.
At the end of August, about six volunteers began stringing more than 300,000 lights on the Lavaca County Courthouse in downtown Hallettsville.
Festival sponsors will receive recognition in advertisements. To help sponsor the event or for more information, visit www.hallettsvillefol.org or call Michelle Lanni at 361-772-0540.
“We want to keep its glory and make the original founders of the Hallettsville Festival of Lights proud,” Lanni said.
