Patrons can officially kick up their boots at Schroeder Hall once again when the establishment reopens on Sept. 3 with a performance by the Broken Spokes.
Schroeder Hall and other bars and restaurants, which were closed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier in the pandemic, opened for about three weeks before they were forced to close again.
That has changed for Schroeder Hall.
The owners learned that door admission sales can be added to food sales and applied to the food to alcohol ratio. Bars that receive more than 51% of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages were required to close at midnight June 26, though they could continue delivery and take-out services, including alcoholic beverages, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services website.
“They reviewed our numbers from the last quarter and said we were able to open at that point,” said Christine Krause, who owns Schroeder Hall with her husband. “There was a lot of confusion from a lot of bars that weren’t sure if they could be open. We called TABC multiple times.”
Schroeder Hall put off reopening until the roof that needed adjusting could be fixed. In the meantime, the establishment also has wrapped up other renovations including expansion to a full kitchen.
“It’s very exciting. We’re ready. We’re happy people will come out again, and people are ready to come out. It’s been a roller coaster of emotions involved in this crazy year for everyone, so we’re hoping people are excited,” Krause said.
Opening weekend will continue on Sept. 4 with Roger Creager and on Sept. 5 with the Spazmatics.
Moving forward, the hall will provide entertainment every night it is open. Hours of operation are 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday with special or private events on Sundays.
Schroeder Hall will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines including cleaning processes, hand sanitizer stations, employees wearing masks and tables spaced 6 feet apart. Parties who arrive together are to remain together, and couples dancing can maintain a 6-foot distance from other couples on the dance floor.
The menu will include fried peppers with Ranch dip, brisket melts, hamburgers and brisket nachos, among other new and old offerings. With the new pizza oven, the Krauses are looking forward to adding pizza to the menu soon.
“I do think it’s important that not only Schroeder Hall open but all bars are able to reopen,” Krause said. “We are OK, but so many other bars across the state of Texas are literally shutting down and hurting when any other type of business is able to be open. So many people are affected. And not only that, we feel that stressful times have happened and people need to get out and do things — socialize, dance and listen to music — and feel like life is a little bit normal.”
That said, Krause also said she understands the pandemic has serious implications.
“But life has to go on and we have to figure out how to live with the virus. There has to be some level of immunity gained within the community, and we won’t acquire that until we are exposed or there is a vaccine,” Krause said. “There have been lots of viruses around that we have had to live with before. We have to have some type of normalcy. I understand it’s serious, but I also believe certain businesses should not be singled out when every other business is open. Stopping the spread by closing bars doesn’t make sense to us.”
