Much of the action between Bud and Sissy in the 1980 romantic drama “Urban Cowboy” happens in Gilley’s, the legendary Pasadena honky-tonk, but Schroeder Hall is where it’s happening 6-10 p.m. Friday. The country-western hit film will be projected on a large, outdoor movie screen at 8 p.m., and the courtyard will feature a mechanical bull for full effect.
“We chose the classic movie because we needed an excuse to get a mechanical bull,” said Kelsey Dechert, bar manager at Schroeder Hall. “Come early, eat, drink and hang out before the movie.”
The free movie night is the first event of its kind at the historic dance hall. Dinner and drink specials will be offered in addition to the regular menu, which includes burgers, turkey clubs and brisket street tacos, among other favorites. There are plenty of picnic tables and benches but moviegoers also can bring lawn chairs and blankets to spread out and watch the film.
“We wanted to spice up our saloon night because it slows down when it gets hot in the summer,” Dechert said.
Schroeder Hall also will host another “Sip, Shop and Snack” event 6-10 p.m. Aug. 17. The first event last month with dinner, shopping and music proved to be popular. In addition to the regular offerings, the hall will serve mimosas and homemade sangria for shoppers. Seven local vendors will sell their wares ranging from leather goods and clothing to drink tumblers and soaps in the air-conditioned hall. Local musicians will perform acoustically 8-10 p.m.
“We want to offer more in the area to do,” Dechert said about the new events. “They can come out, have a drink, watch a movie and shop.”
