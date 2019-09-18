Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St.
MUSIC
Crossroads String Concert
Presented by Victoria College, Oct. 7
Crossroads String Concert
Presented by Victoria College, Nov. 18
TubaChristmas
Presented by Victoria College at 7 p.m. Dec. 20
THEATER
“Over the River and Through the Woods”
Presented by Theatre Victoria Nov. 14-17.
MOVIES
“A Place to Sit Documentary”
7 p.m. Thursday, $10
“Seadrift”
Presented by Leo J. Welder Center and Victoria Film Society at 6 p.m. Sept. 30
“Young Frankenstein”
Presented by Victoria in Motion at 7 p.m. Oct. 19, $10.
“The Royal Opera: Don Giovanni”
1 p.m. Nov. 3
“The Royal Opera: Don Pasquale”
1 p.m. Nov. 24
DANCE
“Inspired”
Presented by the Victoria Ballet Theater at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 28
“The Nutcracker”
Presented by the Victoria Ballet Theater Dec. 12-15
SPEAKER
Garrett Graff
Presented by the Victoria College Lyceum Series at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25
