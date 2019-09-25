Here’s who we spotted around town at the Ooh La La: A Night in Paris Gala hosted by Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent and at Spring Creek Place Event Center.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Modified kolache recipe ushers in 2019 Kolache Queen
- 2019 Bootfest to blend rock, country music, fireworks
- See who we spotted around town
- See who we spotted around town
- Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a free outdoor showing of 'Cesar Chavez'
- Brew at the Zoo to give adults entertaining evening at Texas Zoo
- Homecoming mum season blooms again in Crossroads (w/video)
- See who we spotted around town
- 'Villains:' Home invasion dark comedy is wildly entertaining
- Get up, get moving, get on those projects
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.