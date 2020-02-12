The exact origin of Valentine’s Day inspires much speculation but remains a mystery.
Officially recognized by the Catholic Church, St. Valentine was a real person who was martyred for refusing to renounce his faith about A.D. 270. Beyond that, details about his life and his connection to the day for which he serves as namesake are not entirely certain. Furthermore, there are theories that there is more than one St. Valentine for which the special day is named. However, all of the stories emphasize St. Valentine’s appeal as a sympathetic, heroic and romantic figure, according to history.com.
As early as the 1700s, Americans likely began exchanging handmade valentines. And by the mid-1800s, Esther A. Howland had begun selling the first mass-produced valentines in America. In 2017, an estimated 145 million greeting cards were exchanged for Valentine’s Day, not including the many millions in packages given by children, according to greetingcard.org. That makes the number of cards sent to convey love and friendly affection second only to cards sent to wish friends and family a merry Christmas.
Beyond Valentine’s Day card exchanges, Victorians will find numerous ways to make the day special for their loved ones and friends. Just a few of those options follow.
Huvar’s Artisan Market’s Valentine’s Dinner, 110 W. Juan Linn St.
Huvar’s will serve a four-course romantic dinner from 6 to 9 p.m. Valentine’s Day and Saturday. The dinner will start with bacon-wrapped scallops followed by chicken Morchella ravioli. For the third course, guests will choose between wood-fired black sea bass and cast-iron, pan-seared prime cut steak. Chocolate melting cake will top off the delectable meal. A complimentary glass of champagne is included for $65 per person.
“Come celebrate love with a gastronomic experience,” said chef Moni Vasquez. “Don’t miss out on the opportunity to support local business with a four-course meal. Dazzle your taste buds and desire for elevated cuisine.”
Call 361-576-9171 to make reservations.
The PumpHouse Riverside Restaurant and Bar’s Be My Valentine, 1201 W. Stayton Ave.
The PumpHouse will offer a special menu with new items from 4 to 11 p.m. Valentine’s Day. New appetizers will include crab poppers and fried green beans. A 22-ounce cowboy bone-in, rib-eye steak cooked sous vide, which means the steak is cooked in a water bath for a perfect medium rare outcome, will be an addition to the list of entrées. Also new will be rare tuna over roasted parmesan bacon Brussels sprouts topped with lump crab meat chili garlic lemon butter sauce. The tables inside will be dressed with white tablecloths and topped with candles for a romantic ambiance. And Texas 361 will perform rocking country blues with a repertoire that includes everything from Alabama and ZZ Top to George Strait and the Eagles.
“There is no place like this in Victoria with outside seating open to the river. No other place does that, and it’s more upscale than most places,” said chef Cliff Denton. “Everything is made from scratch. And we do have a full bar for those who like to have cocktails.”
Call 361-572-9800 to make reservations.
Hilton Garden Inn’s Valentine’s Dinner and Movie, 123 Huvar St.
For those who enjoy high-quality cuisine and romantic comedies, the Hilton’s Valentine’s Dinner and Movie will provide the perfect setting on Valentine’s Day. Seating will start at 6 p.m., and the movie will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Guests will choose from three entrees, two appetizers and two desserts for $50 per couple. Appetizers from which they will choose include cherry bruschetta and Caprese skewers. Entrees will include steak and shrimp with green beans and garlic mashed potatoes, salmon topped with herb lemon sauce with rice and vegetables, or a grilled pork chop with cinnamon apples and seasonal vegetables. Options for the finale will include tiramisu or chocolate-covered strawberries.
The movie, “Isn’t It Romantic,” starring Rebel Wilson, will make the evening light and enjoyable. After being knocked unconscious, Natalie, who is disenchanted with love, awakes to an alternate universe where she is the lead in a romantic comedy.
Call 361-573-0303 to make reservations.
Schroeder Hall’s Valentine’s Dinner and Dance, 12516 FM 622, Goliad
Couples can enjoy a delicious dinner and two-step to the music of Legal Limit at Schroeder Hall from 8 p.m. to midnight Valentine’s Day. The music will start at 9 p.m.
Dinner will be $40 per couple, including a bottle of wine and reserved seating. On the menu is broccoli and cranberry salad, shrimp alfredo with fettuccine, prosciutto-wrapped asparagus, decadent chocolate cake and a Prosecco raspberry dessert shot. General admission tickets without dinner and wine will be $10 each.
“The community out here always asks us to do things like this so we’re doing this for them and others,” said Kelsey Dechert, the bar manager at Schroeder Hall. “The two-stepping has really grown out here ... and it’s very inviting even if you’re not local. We want to showcase what we can do in the kitchen other than what’s on the menu.”
Tickets can be purchased at schroederhall.com, which is recommended, or at the door.
Fight Night – A Date Night for Married Couples at Faith Family, 2002 E. Mockingbird Lane
A free simulcast featuring Drs. Les and Leslie Parrott, both New York Times best-selling authors and marriage and family therapists, will take place in the Main Sanctuary from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Their events have gained national acclaim for being filled with humor, fresh insight and practical strategies for turning conflict into means for deeper intimacy, according to the Faith Family website. Childcare is available for a fee.
“Here at our church, we try to do everything we can to help members grow in every aspect of their lives,” said Jonathan Rees, community life pastor at Faith Family. “Marriage is a huge portion of anyone’s life who is married, and also a notoriously difficult one, and so again, we just try to provide members with support and resources to help them navigate this area of their lives that is marriage.”
Those attending can register for the free event at myffc.com.
Yamato Hibachi and Sushi, 9104 N. Navarro St.
Yamato will offer drink and roll specials for Valentine’s Day. The restaurant will serve $3 mimosas and $6 Love You Long Times. And a bottle of Champagne Veuve Clicquot Brut that normally runs $75 will cost $60. The Love Roll will sell for $10, and the Jazz 3 Trio will play from 7 to 10 p.m. Yamato’s hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Valentine’s Day.
“We were voted first place Golden Crescent Best of the Best for best date night spot because our interior is amazing. You walk into Yamato, and you don’t feel like you are in Victoria,” said Jennifer Williams, the general manager at Yamato. “We have an amazing waitstaff and an amazing hibachi chef team. This is the place to be in Victoria, and we want to keep it that way. We really try to focus on customer service. The waitstaff will be decked out for Valentine’s Day and ready to celebrate with everybody. We just want everyone to come and have a nice date and be able to enjoy themselves.”
Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended. Call 361-703-5185.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.