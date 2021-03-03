Shoppers will converge on the Schroeder community this weekend. They will enjoy an afternoon in the country that includes unique treasures, food and music.
Joanna Gallagher will host the Schroeder Community Garage Sale and Flea Market on Friday, Saturday and then a week later on March 13.
Schroeder Hall will host Market Days on Saturday. The two events are next door to each other.
Gallagher began hosting the garage sale and flea market last year in her 7,600-square-foot shop on five and a half acres where she has lived since 1985. This time, 50 vendors are expected to sell a variety of gently used, new and handmade items.
S&J Catering will serve breakfast tacos in the morning, and sausage and chicken gumbo, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, French fries, brisket-loaded potatoes and brisket nachos during the other mealtimes. A popcorn vendor also will be on hand.
Most of the vendors set up inside the shop, but some set up under tents and in trailers outside. Gallager advertises the event in seven newspapers and on social media to attract shoppers.
“We are helping people out. They’re making some money,” Gallagher said. “It warms my heart. The friendships established have been just amazing. It makes your heart warm when you know a lot of people out there really do care, they share in your struggles and come together as a community to help people out.”
Items for sale will include high-end clothing and purses, antique glassware, hair bows for young girls, clothing for toddlers to young girls, gently used furniture, a cast-iron bathtub with claw feet, metal sign art for the home, metal yard art, pickles and other foods, and handmade arts and crafts.
Carolyn Fritz will sell her finds from Round Top and Warrenton, among other items.
“I buy for the house and yard and recycle,” Fritz said. “I sell it and buy some more.”
Fritz likes the garage sale and flea market because it offers a little bit of everything. In the past, shoppers have found old farm equipment in addition to wood, doors and windows from old structures. Vendors also sell interesting handmade crafts, candles, clothes, kitchenware, blankets and pillows, among numerous other items, she said.
“Those old structures are made so well with good wood,” she said. “They (the vendors) sell basically anything for the household and the yard.”
Fritz said that it often is difficult for people who live in the country to have garage sales, but with 50 vendors in one place, it definitely is worth the trip.
“Being in the shop, there are restrooms, snacks and a food truck. You can make a day out of it,” she said. “This time around, Schroeder Hall is having their event too, and Goliad Market Days is the next weekend.”
Jennifer Heibel, founder of Mother Cluckers Flea Market, will have a booth at the garage sale. She will sell a wide variety of items including screen-printed T-shirts, hand-crafted items, tooth-fairy pillows and jewelry.
“It’s just good to bring the community together. It gives people the opportunity to get to know each other,” Heibel said. “A lot of people come out to shop, and a lot of them spend money. They’re not just window shopping, so it’s a good thing for the community. People in the city want to enjoy a day in the country, so they drive out for the day.”
Phyllis Wynn will sell pickles she calls “Sweet Hots” and antiques. Some of the items she will sell include a handmade birdcage, wrought-iron railing that can be put around a tree, old planters, Texas flags made from old tin, an iron bench for two with decorative horseheads and a wooden seat, crosses, an old wooden shoe stretcher and Army ammunition cans that are air and watertight.
“We have so much fun. For one thing, it’s inside so the weather doesn’t matter. We have fans when it’s hot and heaters when it’s cold,” she said. “If you don’t see it here, they don’t make it.”
During past events, Wynn has played old Elvis records that had people dancing in the aisles, she said.
Laurene Hornstein is a shopper who has attended a few of the garage sales in the past. She likes to buy things that she can take home and fix up with her “own little twist.”
“This weekend will be really cool because Schroeder Hall will have booths set up at the same time,” she said.
Schroeder Hall Market Days will have about 40 vendors selling women’s clothing, monogrammed items, home decór, children’s clothing and accessories, artwork, bath soaps and candles, among other items. The vendors will set up outside in tents and trailers. Admission will be free.
“The hall will be open so they can sit down, and they can sit in the courtyard and listen to the music between looking at vendors,” said Christine Krause, owner of the hall.
Shoppers will enjoy live country music on the outdoor stage by Colby Swift and Devyn Whittington, and the kitchen will be open during the event.
Erica Thumann, of Port Lavaca, will participate with her business, Shower Sweets. She makes decorative soaps in custom shapes ranging from redfish to cupcakes, and she designs her products around holidays such as Easter and special occasions such as baby showers. Her beauty care products also include lotions.
Brandy Hutcheson, of Inez, owner of Victoria Bows and Beaus, will sell "little girls' boutique clothing" and T-shirts for moms at a create-your-own T-shirt station. She also will sell stainless tumblers, wine glasses, coffee mugs and all kinds of earrings.
"I love what Schroeder is doing. They have been committed to providing a place for the community throughout COVID-19, so we want to support them," Hutcheson said. "I'm excited to see customers face-to-face again and meet new ones."
