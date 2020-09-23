The older I get, the easier it gets to recognize how old I really am. Case in point: I wanted to run to Target last weekend to see if I could find a couple of things to freshen up my work wardrobe. In my younger years, this would have been easy. I could literally grab anything I thought was cute and it would work.
Apparently, those days are gone. Here is how I know:
Jeb and I spent about 20 minutes pulling things we thought were cute and, theoretically, in my size. Yes, my husband helps me pick out clothes, but more on that later. We picked about five dresses and four blouses.
I couldn’t try any of it on because they aren’t allowing people in the fitting rooms, but that was fine because I hate fitting rooms anyway. They are in no way helpful to my self-esteem.
So, I got home and commenced with trying each one on. Now, I’m a little person, so clothes tend to be a tiny bit large on me. I’ve learned to deal with this in creative ways. However, every single item, despite being my designated size, was like wearing a sack of potatoes.
I get that not everything is made for a 39-year-old lawyer who wants to be comfortable and still look professional, but come on. Are clothes that actually fit and don’t look like floral pajamas really that hard to design?
On top of that, someone thought it would be a good idea to bring back high-waist pants? Those did not look good when Jesse Spano wore them on “Saved by the Bell,” and they don’t look any better today.
I know that the ’80s and ’90s are making a comeback, but are high-waist pants really necessary? I lived through both those decades, and aside from Cher’s yellow, plaid Catholic school uniform outfit in “Clueless,” there was nothing else good to come out of either. And so, the search continues.
There was one little gem from our trip to Target. As Jeb was picking out dresses he liked and handing them to me, I turned to see a woman with gorgeous red hair staring at me wide-eyed. From behind her mask I heard, “I can’t get my husband to come with me, much less help me pick stuff.” Yea, ladies, I’m pretty lucky. Sometimes, I think he has better taste than I do –sometimes.
