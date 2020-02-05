Those who enjoyed the antics of Deloris Van Cartier, played by Whoopi Goldberg in the movie “Sister Act” can find the lounge singer-turned-nun in the witness protection program onstage in Victoria during two weekends in February.
Theatre Victoria will bring to life the story in the musical, “Sister Act,” from Friday to Sunday and Feb. 13 to 16 at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
“I think it’s important right now that people want to go to a show with a title they can latch onto,” said Michael Teer, executive director of Theatre Victoria and director of the musical. “’9 to 5’ did so well, and this is the same genre. People will know what the heck is going on.”
Auditions were in December and the cast of 34 actors, of which 24 play nuns, began rehearsing from 6:30 to 9 p.m. five days per week in January.
“They all sing – so many wonderful actors auditioned,” Teer said. “They are on their A-game as far as singing goes.”
Typically, the production is performed for one weekend during this time of the year, Teer said.
“We wanted to give everyone a chance to see the musical for two weekends,” Teer said. “So the rehearsals are cut short by one week, but the cast made up for it with diligence and hard work, and you can’t tell they are one week shy.”
Amber Fingers, facilities coordinator and theater teacher at Trinity Episcopal School, will play Deloris Van Cartier. She has performed previously in Theatre Victoria productions including “Cheatin’” and “Steel Magnolias,” among other productions.
“I think she brings a lot of charisma and fun and talent to this role,” Teer said. “We wanted to make sure we had the right person cast, and Amber came in and knocked it out of the park at auditions to make that happen.”
While Fingers is a veteran of the theater, this is her first musical.
“She’s (Deloris) very relatable, especially for me because I like to sing,” Fingers said. “And she faces a lot of people doubting her and internal doubt and goes out there and does what she loves doing.”
Fingers said the biggest challenge in playing the lead role is filling Whoopi Goldberg’s big shoes and singing songs built for such a big voice.
Her favorite song is “It’s Good to Be a Nun” because her character shows a different side of her personality. She connects and builds relationships with her fellow sisters, Fingers said.
She also likes “Raise Your Voice,” because the song is about building confidence and “putting yourself out there.”
“Sister Act” was nominated for the Tony Award’s Best Musical in 2011, and the composer-lyricist team Alan Menken and Glenn Slater was nominated for best original score. The musical also was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle’s Outstanding New Broadway Musical and Outstanding New Score the same year.
“The musical takes place in 1978, and they did a great job of capturing the essence of the 1970s with gospel, R&B and lots of good songs to remember,” Teer said.
The musical performances range from big choreographed numbers to ballads, Teer continued.
The cast is large, and many are making their debuts in the show.
“It’s important to have new blood. It shows growth and sustainability. It’s important to keep the veterans but keep the flock growing,” Teer said. “There are lots of favorites – veterans – plus so many new people we are welcoming to Victoria from Corpus Christi, Refugio, Cuero and Port Lavaca. It’s a nice blend of the Coastal Bend.”
Now, Teer would like to see growth in the technical areas – scenic construction and painting, costuming, sound and lights.
Teer noted that the performance is “a wonderful date night opportunity for Valentine’s Day.”
“So many new people are making their debuts, so it’s important to come out and support them. We can’t do what we do without an audience,” Teer said. “If this is your first show, this is a good one to start out on. It’s for men and women. There are so many art organizations, and they are all strong, so get out and keep that aspect of Victoria alive. Find some art to go see.”
