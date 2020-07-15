The sky is the limit for Nancy Bandy, a Victoria artist who paints sky scenes in pastels and oils.
Bandy grew up in El Dorado, Kan., a small town about 25 miles from Wichita. She started doing art as a child with her brother and her mother. By the age of 8, she had become “very interested in art.”
“We would do little projects and draw pictures of each other,” she said.
Her high school art teacher praised her work and encouraged her to pursue art as a major. The fact that she won a statewide watercolor contest for her depiction of an architecturally interesting church in town was encouraging, too.
She earned her degree in art education from the University of Kansas and her master of arts degree from the University of Iowa with emphases in painting and printmaking.
She moved to Victoria in 1974 and started teaching art at Victoria College. Previously, she taught at San Jacinto College in Pasadena and Lamar University in Beaumont.
She taught for 24 years before retiring and most enjoyed interaction with her students. She taught a class for those who were going to become elementary school teachers.
“They had never done art and were so pleased when they could do projects that they could then teach to a class of elementary children,” she said. “Some of them were nervous because they had had no art instruction and no experience, and they were happy to see the things they could do.”
She also taught an art history course, which she called a good learning experience.
While Bandy pursued some figurative work earlier in her career, she transitioned almost entirely to landscapes. She paints a lot of skies now.
“There isn’t a lot of landscape but there are big skies here,” she said. “The skies have endless varieties of shapes, patterns and colors. I like to watch after a good thunderstorm when it starts to clear. You get some really interesting shapes and colors.”
The skies inspire Bandy because they are a constant in a world where not much is constant anymore, she said.
“You can always depend on the skies to be up there and be entertaining,” Bandy said. “It’s a real constant in life.”
Bandy wants her skies to be evocative in terms of creating a mood with color, shapes and atmosphere.
“It sounds weird, but they have to have some sort of personality in order for me to be interested in doing them — good movement, a sense of movement and life,” she said. “Sometimes it’s hard to achieve. I work a lot. Out of eight or 10, there is one I really, really like and the others are acceptable. You keep at it and know that not everything you do is right up there with the goals you are trying to achieve.”
The time it takes to finish a painting varies.
“With pastels, sometimes I’ll work on it for a couple of days, and I don’t want to keep the piece, so I’ll take a stiff bristle brush and brush off what I’ve done and start again,” she said. “Those things can go on and on.”
Bandy just finished a work she spent a couple hours per day working on for three weeks.
“It’s a real challenge to get where you are satisfied with it,” she said.
Her paintings range from small, 9-by-12 inches, to larger, 3-by-5 foot. The largest work she has ever produced was a landscape looking down across a valley at 11 feet wide.
Her work is on display at the Felder Gallery in San Antonio and the Copper Shade Tree Gallery in Round Top. Around town, one can see her paintings in the Victoria Symphony office, Prosperity Bank in the Heritage Mark Building, and the Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion, among other places.
Her work has been featured locally in museum shows at the Nave Museum and the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art.
Bandy has two cats and just retired from playing the cello with the Victoria Symphony for more than 40 years.
“I was lucky, when I moved here the orchestra was just getting started,” she said. “I was lucky to fall into it. I was in the right place at the right time, and it was very enjoyable.”
As for the art, Bandy said the key is keeping at it. She likes to keep some of her favorite paintings around for inspiration.
“I like to keep some of those around and not sell them so when I get in a mood when I feel like things are not going well, I can look at them and say, ‘You did that and maybe you can do that again,’” she said.
