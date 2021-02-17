And the hits just keep on coming. At this point, I don’t even know what to say except that Phil was not messing around. We have now had snow for the second time in three years. I grew up here, and I can remember two other times it snowed in 30 some-odd years. I keep teasing my husband that since we have been together, we have had a major hurricane, two actual snow events and a global pandemic. I swear he is a disaster magnet (just kidding, Hun).
But seriously, this year has already been crazy, and we are only in the middle of February. I don’t know if you remember a few weeks back when I mentioned that we finally had heat in the downstairs of Ghetto Mansion. Y’all remember that I was so excited because the temps got down to about 34 degrees. Oh man, I had no idea. 2021 just said, “Hold my beer.” Armer Air, you guys are our heroes.
So, for two days Jeb and I holed up inside with six pets watching people slip and slide down Santa Rosa. If there is one thing that is absolutely true, it is that Texans do not know how to drive on ice. I’m not judging. My first encounter with icy roads was in law school in Lubbock, and I made it exactly half a block before I managed to turn myself around and head back to my house for a couple of sick days. This time, I didn’t even want to walk down the front steps.
All jokes aside, I know we got lucky. We never lost power and had plenty of supplies (read: snacks and cocktails) to make the days pass quickly. We had Netflix, dominos, blankets and each other. Many, many people were not so lucky. After a year of opening and shutting back down, many businesses had to close again. These guys are going to need our help. I know it is easy to click a button on Amazon, but our local small businesses are going to feel this one. It is still so important that we support them. Whether it’s picking up lunch from a local restaurant or grabbing a birthday gift from a small boutique. Every purchase matters, and it reminds them that we have their backs. As with all things, this too shall pass. In the meantime, let’s do what we can to support our community.
Now, on a personal note, I would like to take a second to wish my husband a very happy 40th birthday tomorrow. I know it will look nothing like how we had hoped, but just know that you are loved and appreciated. There is no one I would rather face a disaster with than you! Cheers to 40 more, Love.
