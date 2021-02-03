Southern Select Crawfish is a family business.
“Daddy, we have a customer, someone who wants to order some crawfish,” Makenna, 5, tells her father, Chad Schaefer, who owns the business with his father Colonel Schaefer.
Chad Schaefer doesn’t know if his daughter will follow in his footsteps, but he’s glad to have her on board now.
Schaefer opened the restaurant and catering service on Jan. 6, 2020, after an almost 20-year career working in sales in the oil and gas industry.
“I always cooked crawfish for friends, family and the neighborhood,” he said. “I used to cook at the rigs for my customers. I’m very familiar with the business. I’ve been cooking for 20 years.”
Schaefer said he gains new customers who discover his hidden gem all the time.
“I probably got 20-plus new customers this week who said, ‘Wow, I had no idea this was even here,’” Schaefer said.
The Backyard Party Barn is where the eating happens, and the Southern Select Crawfish trailer located next to the barn is where the cooking takes place. The establishment, 435 Leeper Lane, is on a dirt road off U.S. 87 past Son Valley Ranch and a Conoco filling station on the left heading toward Cuero from Victoria. Two yellow crawfish flags on either side of the road mark the spot.
The party barn sits off the road behind Gene’s Machines and other businesses down the lane on the left. It’s open from 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays when live music is featured and from noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays.
With entertainment like the Texas Continental Band and Legal Limit Band, Friday nights might see as many as 120 people.
Long picnic-style tables with red umbrellas are surrounded by large, round tables that fill the barn and the outdoor patio. Lighted beer and crawfish signs and television sets hang on the barn’s red painted wall. Beer lights are strewn across the ceiling for a festive feel.
The Backyard Party Barn can be rented for events, and Southern Select Crawfish can be hired to cater events such as birthdays and weddings.
Schaefer gets his live crawfish from the Crowley and Lafayette region of Louisiana on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
“My technique is Louisiana-style and a lot of places are not Louisiana-style,” Schaefer said. “I put the seasoning on the inside. It has great flavor and it’s not messy — it doesn’t get all over your hands. In Louisiana, people like their stuff on the inside.”
In addition to 3- or 6-pound buckets of crawfish, potatoes, corn and sausage, the menu features snow crab, Dungeness crab, king crab, shrimp and gumbo.
“People eat right out of the buckets,” Schaefer said. “We’re a BYOB establishment, so people come to get away from the city … have great food, relax and listen to music. We play zydeco music when a band isn’t playing, and people bring their ice chests.”
Schaefer said it’s challenging to keep the crawfish alive and fresh because they only last a couple of days. They clean their crawfish and sort through them to pull out any that are dead.
“You have to cook and serve them before they die,” he said. “We don’t cook any dead crawfish. We clean them up and get prepared for Friday and Saturday, and it takes a day or two to do that. We hear feedback about that, the quality that we’re serving.”
Ryan Barnette is a customer who tries to make it to Southern Select Crawfish with his family at least once a weekend.
“I get a table and take family and friends. Crawfish isn’t cheap, and he has some great deals — for this time of the year especially,” Barnette said. “The flavor is great, consistent and has a little kick and some spice, and the atmosphere is great. If the weather is bad outside — it could be rainy or cold — it’s indoors with live music.”
Schaefer said there is a crawfish phenomenon happening right now in many places, but especially Houston.
“Houston became the crawfish capital of the world. There are more every day, more than anywhere else in the world, restaurants are popping up on every other corner,” Schaefer said.
Southern Select Crawfish earned a perfect score — zero demerits — during a recent public health department inspection.
“We’re constantly having to clean up, and we spend hours doing it,” Schaefer said. “It’s spotless.”
