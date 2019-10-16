Ah, the things we do for the ones we love. For example, the Lacey Family Dog Hotel recently extended its hours of operation to include extended-stay visits.
While my parents spent a week running around San Francisco, we babysat their three dogs. Now remember, we already have three dogs and three cats, so this addition made for a total of 42 legs in one house for six straight days.
No BS, the noise level of six dogs descending a wooden stairwell all at once can be deafening. I kid. Three more really doesn’t make much of a difference. After about the third pet, it's all the same. Plus, they are just the sweetest little weirdos, and we love them dearly. Oh, and my parents constantly take our dogs and our teenager off our hands, so I suppose we owe them a few overnight stays.
Now, my husband is sort of into cars. Sometimes, Krista and I wonder which of us he likes more. (Krista the Maligator can get exceptionally competitive.) Naturally, the Texas Mile is something that would be of great interest to him. I will admit that I have never actually been before. Fashion, shopping, wine, naps – these are more my jam. But, I love my husband and would do just about anything to get out of the house on a weekend as the teenager is currently grounded and considers following me around her only form of entertainment.
Little did I know when I agreed that I have to be up and out of the house by 9 a.m. on a Saturday. Like, fully awake, dressed and presentable. Just teasing, hun! The Mile actually sounds like a lot of fun.
For only $35, we get to “Cruise into the Mile,” which means we meet at Vela Farms for breakfast, travel to the Children’s Discovery Museum for a car show and handing out Hot Wheels to kids at 10 a.m., then “cruise” to the Texas Mile with everyone else at 11 a.m. I know this event is huge for our community and something I would encourage everyone to support. This will be my first Mile and I’m excited. For the record, I offered to put together my best Rizzo from “Grease” outfit for the occasion and received a side-eye glance that told me this was not necessary. Anyway, Texas Mile, Oct. 18-20 at Victoria Regional Airport. Vroom Vroom.
If a day spent talking about cars, looking at cars and riding around in cars doesn’t say “I Love you,” then standing in cemetery pretending to be the woman who used to live in my house sure does.
Yes, the Laceys will be part of Victoria Preservation Inc.’s 2019 Cemetery Tour on Oct. 25-26. After cars and Krista, my hubby loves history, especially the history of our house. I don’t know exactly how many hours he has spent researching it, but it’s a lot. Like, a lot, a lot. So, when we were asked to participate in this event, we figured it would be a fun way for the Laceys to spend a few evenings together. To be honest, the promise of getting to dressed up and being the center of attention is about the only way we can get the kid to participate. For only $20, you can meet Ida, Otto and Annie Fromme. (Don’t judge me. Acting is also not my thing.)
Far too often, weekends fly by with everyone going so many different directions we hardly see each other. It is far too easy to say no to an event because it is not something you are super interested in. At the end of the day, all that matters is spending time with the people you love.
