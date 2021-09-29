St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Palacios will host its 56th Annual Shrimporee Oct. 10 at the Palacios Recreation Center, 2401 Perryman Ave.
The committee in charge of the event had canceled it earlier in the week because of the pandemic but reconsidered.
The lunch, featuring shrimp or barbecue, either chicken or beef, plus all the trimmings, will begin at 10:30 a.m. The $10 plates will be available for dine-in or take-out.
