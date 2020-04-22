In addition to supporting the school, the St. Joseph High School Enchanted Jubilee will help Crossroads residents make big plans for the normalcy after coronavirus.
The auctions are going virtual this year, with items that include weekend getaways, dinner parties, and hunting and fishing excursions.
“We’ve been working on this since November of last year...We were in full swing when COVID-19 hit, and we had to put it on hold and then redirect it,” said Chris Stefka, the event co-chair. “Tuition alone doesn’t support the school. There are so many other costs with running and operating a school, from athletics to band to keeping the lights on, all aspects, making sure the technology is up-to-date. Some (of the support) goes to scholarships so everyone has the opportunity to go to St. Joe if they have the desire and cannot afford the full tuition.”
Supporters of the school can bid on the live auction and big board items, purchase bucket raffle tickets or simply make a donation at charityauction.bid/stjjubilee. The bidding opens on April 24 and ends at 6 p.m. April 26. Raffle tickets will be drawn at 6 p.m. April 26, as well.
“This is an uplifting distraction right now when it’s so strange and we all need something positive to think about,” said Shandee Harrell, the communications director at St. Joseph High School.
The school examined all the options for its biggest fundraiser of the year. Cancelling the event would not work because the proceeds go toward improving technology, retaining qualified faculty, supporting general operations and keeping tuition costs down. Postponing the event also would not work because families have other commitments in the summer and fall. So moving forward with the virtual auction made the most sense, she said.
The items were already secured and the donors were still willing to give them, so it was a matter of shifting the auctions online, Harrell said.
Supporters can bid on a backstage pass at the 24-Hour Race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, dinner with Catholic Bishop Brendan Cahill, a 16-person Cajun dinner party, custom-made furniture, getaways in Port Aransas and Rockport, guided fishing trips, a guided duck hunt and a Downtown Victoria Party Package for 40, among many other items.
Items for students include a VIP parking spot at the high school for the next academic year, a day spent with the STJ president including lunch off campus, and lunch for an entire year in the school cafeteria.
A full auction catalog is available online. Bidders simply set up an account to participate. Once bids have been placed, the bidders will receive text notifications when others bid on the same items.
Raffle tickets are $25 each or $100 for five and prizes include a Louis Vuitton Pochette Felicie in Damier Azur canvas or a Henry Wisconsin single-shot shotgun with a brass frame.
“We are thankful to have such generous sponsors and underwriters who stuck with us through this transition,” Harrell said. “We are thankful for each and every single one of them who stood by their donation…the money goes toward the students.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.