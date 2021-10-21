The community is invited to Oktoberfest at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Ander 3:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31 on the church's picnic grounds, 1545 E. Farm-to-Market Road 1961 in Goliad, according to a news release.
All funds from this year’s event will benefit Cross Trails, the camping ministry of ELCA’s Southwestern Texas Synod. The mission of Cross Trails is to provide a unique setting and experiences in which youth, adults and families are strengthened in their relationship with Christ, each other, the church and the community, according to the news release.
“The best part for me is that every cent taken in that day goes to support another ministry — that makes my heart sing,” said Anne Kolmeier, church pastor.
Along with music and fellowship, the church will host a live auction at 4 p.m. followed by traditional German food at 5 p.m. Plates will be $10 each, either dine-in or to-go.
Among the items up for auction this year are a hand-quilted Christmas tree skirt with a live Christmas tree that can be cut from a tree farm in Gonzales, homemade mustang grape wine, baked goods and handmade mesquite bedside lamps.
“(There is) something for everyone — great German food, homemade crafts and goodies for sale, and great fellowship with our community,” Kolmeier said.
