St. Theresa Catholic Church will host its annual turkey dinner and festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the La Salle Parish Hall, 4612 County Road 325 in LaSalle, according to a news release.
The $12 plates will be catered by Werner’s of Shiner, and they will be available for those who want dine-in or drive-thru. The festival will include cakewalks, children’s games and a raffle. Raffle tickets are $2 each or six for $10 for chances to win a total of $6,000 in prizes. The live auction will begin at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Agnes Gabrysch at 361-648-0229 or wagabrysch@tisd.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.