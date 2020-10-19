From Victoria, the Staudt Brothers are set to release their debut EP “Black Swans” on Oct. 30, according to a news release.
The five-song collection is produced by Grammy Award winner Adam Odor.
Steeped in country, folk-rock and road-tested Americana, the burgeoning band’s razor-sharp guitar riffs, sweeping mandolin and fiery fiddle solos set the backdrop for the collection. Drawing inspiration from deeply personal life experiences, each track is crafted with a gritty passion bookended by incisive lyrics and front man Caleb Staudt’s emotionally charged delivery.
Formed in 2014, the Staudt Brothers have quickly earned a reputation for their show-stopping live performances throughout the Lone Star state. They’ve shared the stage with established and breakout artists from around the region such as Parker McCollum, Kyle Park, Roger Creager, Turnpike Troubadours and Shiny Ribs.
Recorded at yellow DOG Studios, "Black Swans" was written by Caleb Staudt along with a cover originally recorded by country-punk rockers Lucero. In addition to Caleb Staudt, the five-piece band includes Otto Staudt, rhythm guitars, vocals; John White, mandolin; Brandon Norman, drums; and Chris Benson, bass. Contributions by guest artists Reckless Kelly’s Cody Braun and Dustin Schaefer of Shane Smith and the Saints round out the studio recording.
“As creative works, I think this EP is an evolution from what we did on some of our older projects, but as a crafted piece of art, it couldn't be more different,” Caleb Staudt said. “This is the first album we really went outside of ourselves for help with studio, production, mastering, etc., and I think the finished product is far smoother and well-rounded because of it.”
“The album title is more of a reference to what was going on in our world at the time. We recorded the EP during the pandemic and the term ‘Black Swan’ was getting thrown around a lot by pundits and media personalities. Collectively, we were all experiencing an enormous amount of stress related to the social (and) economic ramifications, and it was bleeding into the fabric of our day-to-day existence and fundamentally shifting our vision of the world around us,” he said.
The EP kicks off with “Austin,” a waltzy, heartbreaking ode to Staudt’s father as he and his co-writer and brother Otto Staudt recall the day their father passed away.
“Too Soon,” the EP’s sublime first single, is an up-tempo, Southern-tinged rocker with vigorous arrangements that happened to be written on the day Caleb’s wife told him she was pregnant with their first child.
The swaggering, alt country-esque “Icarus,” uses a popular figure from Greek mythology to tell the tale of an old-fashioned break-up while the rollicking, percussion-heavy “Sister” delves into the dynamic of a fatal attraction and the consequences that come with it. Rounding out the album is Staudt Brothers' beautiful rendition of Lucero’s “Texas and Tennessee.”
“We really wanted to go small with this EP, and by that, I mean we wanted to concentrate on the everyday life experiences of the people around us,” Caleb Staudt said. “It is often said: ‘The truth is stranger than fiction,’ and I think that is very true. We wanted this album to be all about taking a microscope to how people uniquely go about overcoming life's obstacles. Life is a struggle. It can be hard. We all face difficult circumstances and dealing with those tough situations is what ultimately grows us into better versions of ourselves.”
