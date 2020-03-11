Depending on the time, one might hear Steve Inskeep sharing the latest political updates on NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Audie Cornish delivering the latest news on “All Things Considered” or Cathy Edwards playing classical music in the home of Jorjanna and Steve Hipes. That’s because the Hipeses play the radio all day, and they always have the dial tuned to KVRT 90.7 FM, the public radio station.
Steve Hipes, 73, of Victoria, the chairman of South Texas area for Prosperity Bank, has been a member of the board of directors of South Texas Public Broadcasting in Corpus Christi since 2005. For the past decade, he also has served as chairman of the board. As the sole member of the board not from the “Real Windy City,” he provides representation for Victoria and the surrounding Golden Crescent.
“He and his wife have been longtime supporters of the station, and his connectivity to different people in South Texas has been a real asset to us,” said Don Dunlap, president and general manager of South Texas Public Broadcasting. “He’s been operating in the banking industry for many years in Corpus Christi, Alice and Victoria, so he is just a mover and shaker. It’s been a real benefit for us to have someone with that kind of business experience. And he’s one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet.”
Programming first aired on KVRT 90.7 FM on April 7, 1995, with the addition of a second transmitter in Victoria. Until that time, Victoria had been the largest market in the U.S. without public radio service, Dunlap said. The call letters for the same programming in the Corpus Christi area are KEDT 90.3 FM.
KEDT provides public radio and television programming for 22 South Texas counties in which approximately 640,000 people reside. KEDT-TV does not air in Victoria, which receives public television broadcasts from KUHT in Houston and KLRN in San Antonio.
However, one of the Corpus Christi programs, “Challenge,” an academic quiz show for high school students that is filmed live in the studio, attracts students from East and West high schools in Victoria. The popular show is in its 15th season and can be streamed online, Dunlap said. Students from 24 high schools compete for college scholarships. To date, $420,000 has been awarded.
During the week, the public radio stations air two of the country’s most popular daily radio programs, “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered,” Dunlap said. In this area, “Texas Standard” which only doles out Texas news, also is popular. Another program with a large fan base is “Fresh Air” with Terry Gross. On weekends, cult favorites “Car Talk,” “Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me” and “This American Life” keep listeners entertained. And the stations are the only sources of classical music in the area.
Last year, almost 150 Victoria and other Golden Crescent residents contributed $25,713 to the operation of the station. About $900,000 in grants came from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting last year while total support for the station totaled $2.5 million. The public radio and television stations in Corpus Christi are run by a small staff of 18, unlike the city’s ABC, NBC and CBS stations that employ about 100 people each, Dunlap said.
“Steve helps us with fundraising, with foundations and donors in that area we never would have heard of without his help,” Dunlap said.
Hipes pointed out the importance of children’s programming on public television, and the variety of programming on public radio not available anywhere else.
“You see unique programming commercial stations just won’t carry,” Hipes said.
Hipes, a native of Amarillo, has been married to his wife for 51 years, and they have one daughter, Wendy Hipes Fern, a son-in-law and two grandsons. Growing up with two brothers, Hipes’ parents were in commercial and agricultural property management. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in finance and went to work in the banking industry.
Upon graduation, Hipes worked in Amarillo for First National Bank, which no longer exists, followed by First City Bank in Corpus Christi, another bank no longer around. He transferred to Alice and then moved to Victoria in 1988 to work for Victoria Bank and Trust. In 1996, he was part of an investor group that formed to purchase South Texas Savings, which merged with Prosperity Bank in 2006.
During that time, he served as chair of the board of the Cultural Council of Victoria, which helped coordinate efforts of local arts and charitable organizations as well as local events associated with KVRT 90.7 FM. His connection to the management of South Texas Public Broadcasting, including Dunlap and Myra Lombardo, dates back to 1980 when he lived in Corpus Christi.
“Several people recommended Steve Hipes (for the board),” Dunlap said. “We heard his name over and over.”
The 13 other board members approved Hipes for the position 15 years ago, and he has made the trip to Corpus Christi once a month ever since.
“In spite of the fact that he’s driving two hours to board meetings, he’s got pretty close to perfect attendance,” Dunlap said. “When he makes a commitment, there is just a 100% chance he’s going to do it.”
Board members with which Hipes currently serves include the manager of H-E-B in Corpus Christi, the communications director of AEP, the president of Texas A&M-Kingsville and the former superintendent of Corpus Christi ISD, among other well-known people in the coastal community.
Hipes said the service aspect is what drew him to his role with the board of South Texas Public Broadcasting. He conducts the meetings and makes himself available to the management for consultation. During his tenure, consistency in leadership has helped the board through a couple of historic moments – suing the federal government over a broadcast tower severely damaged by a Navy helicopter and moving the broadcasting office onto the campus of Delmar College.
“I’ve known the management for 40 years, so I feel a certain loyalty to them,” Hipes said. “And I like board governance.”
Furthermore, Hipes enjoys the other relationships he has made throughout the years.
“I’ve met different people over this expanded period of time, and our paths would not have crossed had I not been on the board,” Hipes said. “It’s been instructive, fun and I’ve learned a lot ... Hopefully, people enjoy the pubic radio programming that we get here.”
