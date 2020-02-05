Cologne is located in Goliad County. Hopkinsville, Westville, Lockhart and Pleasantville are in DeWitt County. Good Hope is in Lavaca County. And more than a dozen other freedom colonies extend across Matagorda and Wharton counties, according to the Texas Freedom Colonies Project.
After centuries of enslavement, about one million freed African Americans helped to establish self-sufficient, all-black settlements they called freedom colonies. The John W. Stormont Lecture will continue with a free presentation, “The Texas Freedom Colonies Project,” by Andrea Roberts, assistant professor of urban planning in the College of Architecture at Texas A&M University, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Museum of the Coastal Bend.
“This is a subject that she has been studying that she started as part of her doctoral studies, and she has been attempting to document the locations of the freedmen’s colonies in Texas,” said Sue Prudhomme, director of the Museum of the Coastal Bend. “I attended a seminar a couple of years ago by Andrea Roberts and noticed the map she was making did not have much information about freedmen’s colonies in the Coastal Bend, and she has been relying heavily on information contributed by communities. So this is a great opportunity for our community to provide that information to her in order to document such an important time in Texas history.”
The Texas Freedom Colonies Project Atlas and Study, an interactive interface and digital repository developed by Roberts, serves as a single, centralized location where she and her team conduct crowdsourcing about the colonies and store their research.
“Africans became hash marks on census reports when they reached America and were enslaved, leaving them, ultimately, without an understanding of their heritage or connection to their homeland,” Roberts said during a previous interview. “These self-sufficient freedom colonies were established under the most difficult of circumstances by industrious, intelligent and organized people acting much like current-day city planners – and some of their descendants are performing the work of preservationists today.”
The mission of the project is to help African American Texans reclaim their unrecognized and unrecorded heritage, and empower city planners to plan and preserve communities with unprecedented knowledge about the freedom colonies.
“African Americans created intentional communities independently, and these black settlements were not substandard wards, ghettos or black neighborhoods that black people were pushed to,” Roberts said. “When making land-use decisions, I want city planners to look at these places and recognize that groups of people, even though they might live all over the place, find them very important for many different reasons.”
Through the painstaking process of ethnographic and archival research, Roberts has found more than 550 freedom colonies established by the almost 200,000 newly freed African-Americans living in Texas just after the abolition of slavery.
While certain colonies have homesteads, annual festivals, homecoming celebrations, church services and walking tours of cemeteries, others show little evidence that they ever existed.
Regardless, generations of African-Americans have lived in these colonies, and many of them have handed down oral histories, including origin stories, and secured historical markers.
“History, among other things, is at stake here,” Roberts said. “We want children to know that creating freedom colonies is part of what it means to be Texan and that African Americans are part and parcel of all of Texas.”
