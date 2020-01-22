Q: Super Diamond honors him.
A: Who is Neil Diamond?
In 2005, this question was posed on Jeopardy, the ultimate litmus test for anything authentic, thereby securing a steadfast place for Super Diamond, a Neil Diamond tribute band, in the world of music.
Super Diamond will take the stage with the Victoria Symphony Orchestra from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
Super Diamond will perform with the Victoria Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 25.
“They take their music and arrange it to be played by a full orchestra,” said Michelle Hall, executive director of the Victoria Symphony. “The orchestra creates a very full, lush sound. To have this music with a full orchestra is an enormous musical experience.”
The six members of Super Diamond will arrive with their sheet music late Friday night and rehearse with the orchestra Saturday before the evening performance. Randy Cordeir, or “the Surreal Neil,” is the frontman for the band. Cordeir not only produces a raspy and invigorating voice like Diamond’s, but he also moves like him. The other members play bass guitar, keyboards, guitar and drums.
“Neil Diamond was such a huge star, so you know so many of his tunes,” Hall said. “They are playing both halves, so the concert will start and end with Super Diamond.”
Some of those tunes that most people will likely recognize include “I am … I said,” “Song Sung Blue,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Love on the Rocks,” “Hello Again,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “You’ll Be a Woman Soon,” and “Forever in Blue Jeans,” among others.
Each January, Victoria Symphony Orchestra hosts the Pops Concert when they work with either a tribute or mainstream artist, Hall said.
Wilson Phillips, Wynonna, Neal McCoy and an ABBA tribute band have played with the symphony orchestra in past years, she continued.
Super Diamond was selected for the concert because Hall’s research revealed that the band has played with several other orchestras with much success.
“The audiences enjoyed having them,” Hall said.
The Victoria Symphony Orchestra has expanded its pre-concert offerings. An hour before the performance, guests can purchase espressos and cappuccinos from the Coffee Box in addition to beer, wine, soda and water. Also, Vela Farms will sell snack boxes with meats, cheeses and nuts in addition to the other concessions.
“With a dedication to performing a dazzling, rockin’ show and a reputation as one of the best live bands in the country, Super Diamond continuously draws full-capacity crowds and has a loyal, dedicated and ever-expanding fan base that bridges generations,” according to the band’s news release. “Super Diamond delivers a glittering, smoke-filled show performing Neil’s power ballads and up-tempo hits with unrestrained enthusiasm. The show is pure entertainment – classic music combined with fun, energy and passion – creating nostalgia for the good old days and excitement for today’s generation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.