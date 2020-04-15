Well, I am officially at the point in this whole “rona” situation where the most important decision I make every day is whether to wear sweat pants or shorts. Just kidding. The weather decides that for me.
In all seriousness, this is a weird time. I’ve been working from home for almost two weeks and have only left my house to go on the occasional car ride. My sweet husband is so worried that I will be the one to get sick that he has insisted on handling all of our errands.
I now have a much deeper appreciation for my dogs and how excited they get every time we get home. Sometimes, the four of us just stand by the back door watching for Jeb’s car to pull into the driveway.
I can say that I’ve washed my hair every single day and put on makeup every otherish day. I consider this a victory.
There have been a lot of “what day is it” conversations in my household, and I accidentally had a work-related conference call on Saturday morning because neither of us realized what day it was.
There has been a lot of family movie watching and Karara has learned what a DVD is. Can you believe I managed to scrounge up a DVD player?
We each had to pick a book to read and then spend an hour a day as a family reading. Karara picked “Game of Thrones,” which has also been fun because she has a million questions, and I can answer almost all of them. I promised her that if she read the entire series, I would let her watch the show.
We put a bear in our window to hopefully provide a little entertainment to kids on the Great Bear Hunt.
Overall, I think we are all handling this well. I’m proud of my community when Jeb gets back from H-E-B and reports that everyone was wearing a mask. I’m proud that so many people are posting pictures of their food from local businesses to show their support and encourage other to do the same.
I’m thankful that I get to wake up every day and continue to do my job.
I’m thankful that I have a husband who would literally do anything to keep me safe but also anything to keep me laughing during this stressful time.
Finally, I’m thankful to George R.R. Martin for writing a series of books so long and complicated that we may just survive being locked inside a house with a teenager who has no one else to talk to but her parents.
