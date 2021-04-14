Spring events are making a comeback this year.
The season is usually full of events, but because of the pandemic some popular events have been canceled, while others have been freshened up to offer in person as well as virtual activities.
Here are some of the upcoming events.
Sip and See at the Vine School
The Vine School will host a Sip and See from 6 to 8 p.m. April 22 at 603 Mesquite Lane, as well as a Facebook Live event at 7 p.m. April 23.
The private school serves children on the autism spectrum, and its Bridge Program serves children diagnosed with language-based learning issues. The school serves 49 students ages 2-18, and 78% of the student population receives some form of assistance, said Erin Hatley, executive director for the school. The school needs to raise $200,000 to provide assistance to all of the eligible families that have applied.
The usual Top Chef fundraiser was not possible this year because of the pandemic. The Sip and See, a more COVID-friendly event, will serve as a grand opening for the new building as well as a fundraiser for the tuition assistance program. A Miracle Makers video will be shown outside between building tours. Beverages and light hors d’ oeuvres will be served. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
The Facebook Live event, which is available to those not yet comfortable getting out, also will show the Miracle Makers video. To donate, people can text miraclemakers to 243725.
“We try to keep it affordable for families because it’s a critical need for children to make progress,” Hatley said. “We understand the needs and try to provide financial support.”
Tunes at Noon
People can grab a to-go lunch from one of the many downtown eateries and catch a performance by Jake Truss and Bonnie Riley from noon to 1 p.m. Friday in DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria.
Market on Main
The Market on Main in downtown Victoria will give shoppers an outlet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 200 S. Main St. From homemade to homegrown, the market merchandise will provide a variety of unique finds. Take 3 Jazz Trio will entertain while children will get to create crafts. Huvar's, Fossati's and Vela Farms, all located nearby, will be open for brunch or lunch.
“Pioneers, Patriots and Pariahs,” the 2021 Cemetery Tour of Victoria Preservation, Inc.
Victoria Preservation, Inc. will host "Pioneers, Patriots and Pariahs." The life stories of several Crossroads characters from years past will come to life during two cemetery tours. One will take place at 10 a.m. and the other at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
Guests will be regaled with tales, which were unearthed through rigorous research, of the lives of each of the departed Crossroads residents being featured. Each volunteer actor, outfitted in period-appropriate attire, will deliver an entertaining account, and the entire performance will last about two hours including an intermission. For tickets, call the Welder Center Box Office at 361-570-TKTS.
“Victoria is such a historic location in Texas history,” said Jeff Wright, executive director of the Victoria Preservation Inc. said. “We really need to be aware of historic resources and where we come from. We take the lead with the cemetery tour and the home tour. We’re a clearinghouse for Victoria’s history.”
Victoria Symphony Downtown Rhythms
Music enthusiasts of all ages can bring a chair or blanket for a night of music at the Victoria Symphony’s Downtown Rhythms from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 22 in DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria.
Because of the pandemic, guest ensembles will be featured rather than the full orchestra. They include the East High School Percussion Ensemble at 5:30 p.m., the Victoria Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet at 6 p.m., the West High School Jazz Band at 6:30 p.m. and the Staudt Brothers from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent will have a booth, and food trucks will be on hand as well at the free concert.
Victoria Symphony Orchestra Concerts
The Victoria Symphony Orchestra will host concerts at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 24 at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
Sean Chen, Cliburn International Piano Competition winner, will be the featured guest.
“After over a year of concert hall silence, the Victoria Symphony Orchestra returns to the stage with the familiar sounds of Grainger, Mozart, and Schubert in a socially-distanced and COVID-protocol concert that will be safe, healthy, familiar and fun,” said Darryl One, music director for the Victoria Symphony Orchestra. “While we will use a socially-distanced, smaller-sized orchestra, there will be more than enough to bring back the familiar sounds of lush strings in a romantically-scored arrangement by pianist and composer Percy Grainger of ‘O Danny Boy’ known as the ‘Irish Tune from County Derry.’”
One continued that the symphony is glad to welcome Chen who will play the joyful “Piano Concerto #23 in A major” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.
The last of the works in this hour-long program will be a salute to the genius of Mozart by another musical genius, Franz Schubert. Schubert chose in his fifth of nine symphonies to recreate the delight of Mozart in his “Symphony #5 in B-flat major,” which will be full of warm and happy melodies.
Tickets are available at VictoriaSymphony.com, 405 E. Loma Vista or 361-576-4500.
The Nave Museum's Virtual Spring Auction
Polo at McFaddin, the main annual fundraiser for the Nave Museum, has been canceled because of the pandemic. Instead, a virtual Spring Auction is planned for April 19-30. More than 35 auction items include a Victoria Country Club summer pool membership, a stay for six guests at the Proctor Green House in Cuero, brunch for 20, Dian Malouf jewelry, teak beach chairs, a trip to Cabo San Lucas, a chicken coop, custom-made pottery, purses and scarves. To bid on the items, people can register now at www.navemuseum.com. A credit card must be supplied to hold the bid, but another credit card, cash or check can be used to purchase the items.
The money will be used for museum operations. Admission to the museum is always free, so such fundraising events are necessary to make that possible, said Sarah Lasater, fundraising coordinator. Also, “Journey,” an exhibit of work by Carole Myers, is on display at the museum through May 16.
"Giddy Up" at the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art
“Giddy Up!! A Decade of Documenting the Houston Rodeo” gives Crossroads residents an opportunity to satisfy their cowboy, clown and carnival cravings.
The photography exhibit, “Giddy Up,” by award-winning editorial and street photographer Daniel Kramer, is curated by Ann Harithas and documents more than a decade of the iconic Houston Rodeo, from 2007 to 2020, at the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art. The work will be on display through May 30. Admission to the museum is free.
The Five Points Museum exhibit features about 100 of Kramer’s photographs in varying sizes, from large-scale prints to small, intimate prints. From the perfectly lit, studio-quality portraits to the street photography, Kramer is an “exceptionally good” and “technically precise” photographer, said Maurice Roberts, chief curator for the Five Points Museum.
“‘Giddy Up’ is a very Texas show, but it extends beyond the geography and captures the heritage, skill and overall phenomenon of the rodeo,” Roberts said.
Theatre Victoria's "Frozen Jr."
Theatre Victoria will host performances of "Frozen Jr." at 6:30 p.m. April 22-24 and 3 p.m. April 25 at the Ethel Lee Tracy Park Amphitheater.
Almost 30 actors will perform in the shorter adaptation of the production that includes all the favorite songs plus some new ones. The performance should last just over one hour. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at the gate before the performance or by calling the Welder Center Box Office at 361-570-TKTS.
"It's an outside, family affair with plenty of seating on the hillside," said Loria Rose, marketing director for the theatre.
Museum of the Coastal Bend Original Spring Artisans Market
The Original Spring Artisans Market is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 6 at the Museum of the Coastal Bend, 220 E. Red River St. The curated market will offer a variety of gifts for gardeners and graduation as well as finds for mom and dad for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day.
Shoppers will find carefully selected regional artisans and makers who carry handcrafted, one-of-a-kind items. Vendors will include Backyard Bird Nerd, Crossroads Homemade Goodies, G. Van Dusen Wood Turned Pens, the Herb Cottage, the Glass Dude, Santa Rosa Pottery, South Texas Pecans and Victoria Preservation, Inc., among others. Now in its 14th year, the market will be inside the museum’s galleries, and COVID-19 protocols will be in place.
