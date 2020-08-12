After three months of being together all day, every day, I finally got fed up with my husband leaving the toilet seat up, so I froze him. Just kidding…sort of.
Let’s face it, 2020 has been a challenging year. I would also be willing to bet that the Laceys aren’t the only ones who have had to call off or reschedule a vacation because of the Rona. There just aren’t a lot of options these days, but as summer comes to a close, we know we need to get away soon. A change of scenery. Perhaps a little adventure. Not sure what it will look like, but I know we need it.
Before we can get away, we need to take care of a few things first. As we get older and things don’t work quite like they used to, it’s absolutely necessary to look for ways to keep us as healthy as possible. I know that for Jeb and I, it was setting up our own home gym after the first lockdown went into effect. Now, I’m not talking about anything fancy. Literally, a few hand weights, kettlebells and a treadmill. But, it’s a start. I prefer to run outside, but when its 95 degrees with 90% humidity by 8 a.m., I also tend to melt. So, even if it’s just 30 minutes of cardio and some free-weights, it’s better than nothing.
But, with new physical activity comes new aches and pains. We are almost 40 after all. So, to address some of this we decided to give the Cryo Depot a shot. I had heard great things about cryotherapy, and I already knew that Joe and Brandee Bratton, the owners, were lovely people. What did we have to lose? This is how I wound up freezing my husband. I guess technically he was only frozen from the waist down. I’d explain the science behind it, but I honestly wasn’t paying that close of attention.
I will tell you that Joe really caught my attention when he mentioned the cryo-facial. A non-invasive way to address some of these wrinkles? Sign me up.
In all seriousness, the benefits of cryotherapy on injuries or pain can be super helpful. After just a few sessions, Jeb was able to see serious results. The whole process only takes a few minutes and is exceptionally affordable.
Aside from cryotherapy, Cryo Depot offers lots of other cool services. What Joe and Brandee have created is a really unique environment geared toward improving your overall health from the inside out. I mean, in a time when we are all constantly thinking about what measures we need to take to stay healthy, it really makes the most sense to think about how we stay healthy for the long term. I know that for me, the last few years have been eye-opening in terms of how quickly things can stop working as well as they used to.
None of us is getting any younger, but it’s never too late to start living a healthier lifestyle.
