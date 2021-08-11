Oops, she did it again. My friend, Dayna Bouchard Wiles, never ceases to amaze me. When I met her six years ago, Dayna was running her own successful photography business while raising a small army of kids. We immediately hit it off and, as a result, have worked together a lot over the years. Sometimes, I’m in front of the camera pretending I know how to model and sometimes I’m behind her styling the actual models. Either way, we always have a blast. We once invaded Target for a make-shift photo shoot and, no small thanks to Ingra Sparkman, ended up with one of the most hilarious photos I’ve ever been in.
To say Dayna is talented is a massive understatement. She has an award-winning eye for photography and a sense of humor to match. She is loyal and hardworking and really just one of my most favorite humans. She is also probably one of the only people I’ve met that loves fashion more than I do, so it’s only fitting that she is the new owner of Tanique Etc. Boutique. I mentioned Tanique a few years ago because the previous owner, Donna, is someone I’ve known since I was a very small child. Now, I am super excited to see her pass it to another awesome girl boss.
One of the coolest parts of her owning her own boutique is that she will also use it as her photography studio. Jeb and I went by there last weekend to scope out her new digs and it is going to be a really fun space. For some insane reason, she even asked me to be in her upcoming shoot. I had to reminder her that I am quite a bit older and grayer than I was the last time we did that.
I’m also really excited to show you her store on the Fashionable Girl’s Guide YouTube channel. That’s right, after years of telling you about all the fun stuff going on around town, I finally get to show you. Thanks to my super talented husband, everyone can now see what I’m up to when I’m not at my day job. Our hope is that by sharing these experiences with everyone live and in color, people will feel more connected to our community and all the amazing things it has to offer. So, I need everyone to like, share and subscribe to help me get the word out. Fashionable Girl’s Guide is going global. Just kidding — right now it’s mostly just my parents and my husband. But, if you have an event or a locally owned business that you want everyone to know about, shoot me an email at fashionablegirlsguide@yahoo.com and be sure to follow on Facebook @Fashionable Girl’s Guide to Life and Instagram @Fashionable_Girls_Guide.
