Jessica Flores, 43, of Victoria, was without resources to move into a place of her own when a stressful relationship with her roommate exacerbated mental and emotional issues.
She learned about Perpetual Help Home, a faith-based nonprofit, during a session with a counselor at Gulf Bend Center. She scheduled an appointment for an interview and moved into the house three days later.
“The home has given me a safe place to grow and save up money to get back on my feet,” Flores said. “The group of women care about each other. We do as much as we can for each other, and the administrators are caring women who really want all of us to succeed.”
To support Perpetual Help Home, Crossroads residents can attend Taste of the Town, an affordable tour for the taste buds, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Victoria Community Center. The fundraiser will give gastronomes an opportunity to sample a broad variety of foods prepared by 16 area restaurants all in one place at one time.
Since 1995, Perpetual Help Home has helped women, some with children, recover after abusive relationships, substance abuse problems and release from prison, among other stressful situations. The home, which serves about 60 women each year, already has accommodated 55 women and 32 children, including four newborn babies this year, which reflects the need for housing in the community, said Bethany Castro, director of Perpetual Help Home.
“We help them with life and job skills so they can live stable and independent lives when they leave us,” Castro said. “You can’t imagine what the need for men is. One to three men call per week asking for resources, and at least now, we can point them to the Salvation Army. There were really no resources here for them, and it was heartbreaking not being able to help them.”
Sixteen area restaurants will donate their culinary skills and cuisine for the fundraiser. At the door, each guest will take a large, sturdy Chinet paper plate and proceed through restaurant row. They will collect 2-ounce cups filled with provisions prepared by each establishment before proceeding with their cup-piled plates to tables to dine. When they are done, they can go back for more.
Perpetual Help Home serves a maximum of 17 women at one time in the pale blue, wood-frame house in downtown Victoria. Some of the women need a place to stay for a couple of weeks and others stay as long as two years. Most of them complete the program in about a year, though.
“They are welcome to stay as long as they are working the program and showing progress,” Castro said. “They are not shoved out the door based on some arbitrary time stamp.”
When they arrive, they are not responsible for contributing financially to the home, but that scenario changes over time. Eventually, they turn over 75% of their earnings to an internal handling system that helps them save 50%. They are required to join a church of their choice and tithe 10% of their income, and the remaining 15% helps pay the bills at the home. The nonprofit operates on a shoestring budget with only three full-time employees, including a director, program director and resident manager who lives onsite five days per week, Castro said. A part-time manager relieves her on weekends.
“The staff oversees what the residents need to do to heal from whatever brought them to the house,” Castro said.
The program begins with Opportunity Knocks, a class developed by former residents that teaches basic computer skills as well as resume and cover letter writing and interviewing skills. The nature of the class forces the residents to sit still and focus for the first two weeks of their residency, which has proven to be an important component of their initial success because they often arrive from distressful and chaotic environments, Castro said.
“Some of them have not been in the free world for a long time,” Castro said. “They have been locked up and come out, and the internet is everywhere now.”
They are responsible for finding their own employment within six weeks of residency. They can pursue full-time employment or part-time work if they are enrolled in college classes. One resident always serves as the receptionist for the home where she learns office skills. Others, such as Flores, pursue the Restaurant Academy.
The home partners with Yummy Finds to provide restaurant training for two residents at a time. The employment also reminds residents who have not held jobs for a while about the importance of punctuality, professionalism and respectfulness in the workplace, Castro said. All of the Yummy Finds employees are prior or current residents of the home.
Two former residents have taken advantage of the Freedom Capital Ventures Program, which provides them with a curriculum for creating a small business. The resident composes and presents her plan to a team of area small business owners for feedback. They learn to look for investors, and sometimes the home is able to contribute a small amount to help the start-up.
“Instead of just having some crazy dream, we help them put their dreams into action,” Castro said.
Stella Calzada took out a loan from the home to start Stella Sassy Salsa. She sells her salsa at farmers’ markets in Victoria and Cuero and has since paid back the loan in full. Calzada also works as program director at the home, and Castro described her as “a wonderful picture of success and a shining star from the program.”
And Summer Shine started Luna Juice with seed money secured through the home before she returned to Waco, her old stomping grounds. Joanna Gaines of television show “Fixer Upper” fame invited her to sell the juice from a food truck at the Magnolia Market and Silos, and Shine reached a half-million in sales her first year. She now has a storefront, too.
The residents create their own exit plans and routinely meet with staff members to discuss their progress.
Flores moved into the house in May and has started working two jobs. She is the cook at Yummy Finds during the day and the manager at Subway at night. Her goal is to save enough money to purchase a Fifth Wheel Travel Trailer where she knows she can always afford to live independently on a minimum wage salary – unlike the apartments available in town.
“I’m one-quarter of the way to my financial goal,” Flores said. “I’m still a patient at Gulf Bend and the antidepressants help tremendously. I’m a lot more hopeful about my future than when I first walked in the doors of the home – I wasn’t sure what the future was holding at that point.”
Flores said she intends to return and volunteer at the home when she leaves, and she hopes to contribute financially as well.
“This is a great program, and I hope people do invest in it,” Flores said. “I know it’s helped me and others before me, and I hope it continues to help people after me.”
