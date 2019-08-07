Birds that speak, a coati that walks a rope, and an opossum and snakes that don’t mind getting “up close and personal” for selfies.
Two waterslides, the Coyote Canteen and the traveling wind tunnel from the Children’s Discovery Museum.
The possibilities are endless at the Back to School Bash at the Texas Zoo 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
“We want the children to get out and have fun because school starts the next week,” said Cari Wittenborn, animal health and welfare manager for the Texas Zoo. “We want to get them outside one last time to have a great family adventure before they go back to school with hectic schedules and football games on the weekends.”
At 10:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., animal shows with underlying conservation themes will entertain and educate the children along with an alligator feeding at noon. During each show, the zoo staff will introduce four to five animal ambassadors that demonstrate husbandry-based learned behaviors. They might include the raccoon, coati, opossum, skunk, snakes or birds of prey. They will share information about the animals’ importance in the ecosystem and their stability as species as well as ways children can help those that are endangered.
“We don’t force them to demonstrate a behavior, we ask them, so we can’t promise anything,” Wittenborn said. “Some like to be petted, so the children can touch and interact with them and some don’t.”
The Children’s Discovery Museum will set up its traveling wind tunnel, a compact version of the museum’s permanent exhibit, in the zoo’s Wildlife Encounters Building. The children aim to build the lightest possible contraptions with the most possible surface area so the items can take flight in the tunnel. Essentially, the tunnel teaches children about gravity and aerodynamics through the trials and tribulations of determining what flies and what does not, said Kathleen Fitzgerald, outreach specialist for the museum. Fitzgerald will bring along scarves and flowers for flight demonstrations.
Children spend hours playing and learning at the wind tunnel in the museum, and the traveling version is usually one of the biggest hits at events, Fitzgerald said.
“They are going to get hands-on with fun science educational activities,” Wittenborn said.”They can come in and cool down, learn a little bit and have fun while doing it.”
Children also will find fun and refreshment in the summer sun on two inflatable waterslides, one large for the older children and one small for the toddlers in another section of the zoo. The children should wear their bathing suits and bring towels.
“This is great for kids of all sizes,” Wittenborn said. “Parents don’t have to worry about their toddlers being trampled by the bigger kids.”
The children can play outdoor games like cornhole and yard darts, or they can head indoors for coloring and craft-making.
The Coyote Canteen, the concession stand that has been out of commission since Hurricane Harvey, will be “back up and running in full force” with nachos, $1 hot dogs, Frito pies, snow cones, ice cream and beverages, among other offerings.
Members of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will be on hand to provide information about their organizations.
“The whole thing is for kids before they go back to school,” Wittenborn said. “One final bash to make some lasting memories of a great summer at the zoo.”
