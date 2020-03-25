Page-turners offer an engaging, mindful way to pass the hours in the solitary time of coronavirus.
K.C. Flores, a 16-year-old junior at Victoria East High School, is an avid reader who started the Young Adult Book Club at Texian Books. She has read more than 75 works of young adult fiction in genres including fantasy, science fiction, mystery, dystopian and contemporary. Oh, and she reads the classics, too. The book club attracts readers ranging in age from their teens to their 20s, and she has several recommendations for young adult fiction fans stuck at home right now.
“Especially when people are isolated and not able to be around anyone, you can feel a little less alone,” Flores said. “These books take you on a journey you wouldn’t otherwise go on. And it’s very beneficial to school work and the way you talk and the way you write.”
Fantasy
Flores likes the pacing in “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas.
“The author knew how to draw me in with the first couple of pages, and it got to the point where I could not put it down,” Flores said. “I couldn’t wait for the next book.”
“Throne of Glass” is the first of an eight-book New York Times bestselling series by Maas.
Celaena, the protagonist, is an orphan taken in by an assassin. As a result, she becomes one of the most feared assassins in the realm, and she must fight her way to freedom in a competition to become the king’s champion.
Science Fiction
“The 100,” by Kass Morgan, is the first of a four-book series that Flores found full of fascinating descriptions and interesting imagery.
“The world was radioactive, which I found super interesting,” Flores said. “What if that ever happened to us. You could look through the characters’ eyes, and it was so realistic. It felt like this could actually happen.”
The setting is a post-nuclear war world. The population lives in a space colony above radioactive earth, and a group of 100 juvenile delinquents are sent to assess whether the planet is habitable yet. They find they are not alone when they arrive.
Mystery
“We Were Liars,” by E. Lockhart, keeps the reader wondering.
“I’m usually able to guess the endings, but this one caught me by surprise,” Flores said. “You see things unravel over time, and it’s super interesting. A lot of things happen that you would not expect.”
From the beginning, readers do not know exactly what they are reading about, she said. Cadence is a confused girl who cannot remember a traumatic incident from a past summer.
“You wanted to keep reading but you don’t know anything, and doing that put a really interesting twist on her writing,” Flores said.
Dystopian
“Divergent,” by Veronica Roth, is the addictive first book of a trilogy, Flores said.
The world is broken into factions into which people at a particular age must choose to fit: Candor (the honest), Abnegation (the selfless), Dauntless (the brave), Amity (the peaceful) and Erudite (the intelligent).
Beatrice discovers she embodies a little of all the factions, which is considered divergent. She is a flaw in the system worthy of elimination in the dystopian Chicago world.
“I couldn’t get enough of this book. It tends to leave cliffhangers at the end of each chapter and by the time you realize you’re done with the book, you’re waiting for the next one,” Flores said.
Contemporary
“A Very Large Expanse of Sea,” by Tahereh Mafi, puts into perspective “the world happening around us,” Flores said.
As Shirin, a 16-year-old Muslim girl, navigates hostility in America after 9/11, she comes to always expect the worst from people. She unintentionally begins to practice the same stereotyping that has become so horrible for her until she meets Ocean, Flores said.
“It broke my heart to see how people could be and at the same time we should read the book to get a better perspective on everything happening around us,” Flores said. “Every single book, you can’t put them down. They are page-turners. She knows how to draw in the audience and keep them the entirety of the story.”
Classic
“Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen is not young adult fiction, but the book takes readers on a journey through the characters’ growth and development throughout the story, Flores said.
“The title is so meaningful because the guy is prideful and the girl is prejudice,” Flores said. “He tries to convince her the entire story that he cares, but she is prejudice because of things she has heard. Things can get in the way that shouldn’t.”
Instead of seeing the focus spread among numerous points, as is the case with some books, Austen really focuses on her main points the entire time, Flores said.
Published in the 1800s, the writing style is slow and the language is different, Flores said.
“I found that I started thinking and talking, somewhat, like she was writing,” she continued.
The Young Adult Book Club at Texian Books
While the immediate future of the meetings of the Young Adult Book Club at Texian Books is uncertain, Flores had already selected books for April and May.
The book for the April 18 meeting is “House of Earth and Blood” from the “Throne of Glass” eight-book series by Sarah J. Maas.
“One of Us Is Lying,” by Karen McManus, is the book for the May 30 meeting at Texian Books. The sequel, “One of Us Is Next,” was recently released.
Once each month, about 15 readers gather at the bookstore located in a historic home in Old Victoria to share thoughts on a book they read as well as enjoy a potluck dinner from 4-7 p.m.
The first 30 minutes of the meetings are spent dining and getting acquainted so it’s easier to open up during the book discussions, she said. The last dinner consisted of baked ziti, garlic bread and salad brought by different participants.
“There are not a lot of readers around nowadays in high school, so you get to talk to someone who goes through the same experience as you did,” Flores said. “It’s interesting to see the different viewpoints and opinions on the same book.”
Flores said she enjoys meeting new people with a common interest.
“We come together on that day, have supper and it’s peaceful,” she said. “We are usually doing schoolwork or running errands, so we get to sit down and talk about a common interest. It’s soothing to take the time to do that and not be rushing around to do everything else.”
Evvy Bethune, owner of Texian Books, said Flores and the other readers approached her about starting the club initially and have organized the meetings since.
“Reading is essential to healthy growth and development of young people,” Bethune said. “Kids taking interest and initiative, talking about ideas they want to talk about and starting something they want to see started is nice to see. It’s great that they are doing this. Reading is really a lifelong joy that, when developed early, stays with you your entire life and adds such depth to life. So it’s beneficial to help instill in our kids.”
