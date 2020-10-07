When life gives you lemons, make chiltons. This has been my philosophy for the past six months. No, this has been my philosophy for 2020. This year has been a challenge, and like most of you, I cannot wait for it to be over. I have, however, done my best to find the good in every situation and always be thankful for the opportunities I might not otherwise have had.
For example, I was able to spend all day, every day with my husband for months. We were working of course, but we were still together. While this may not sound particularly appealing to some people, it was perfect for us. See, we never really had the chance to spend much time together after we got married. I mean, yes, we spent our evenings and nights together, but one month after we got married, we also got a teenager and that in and of itself is a full-time job. So, when we found out I would be working from home for a while, we did our best to make up for a little lost time. We officed together, we lunched together, we learned what the other’s “during the day” routine looked like. Mostly, we just tried to enjoy our time together.
Another pearl in the oyster-pit that has been 2020 has been getting to spend time with my dear friend Kate. Sometimes I refer to her as my sister, sometimes my friend, but neither really describes what she means to me. I’ve known her since the day she was born and she was maid-of-honor in my wedding, but until this past March, she lived in California. We would see each other on holidays and that was about it. When they started shutting down California, she came home, and lucky for me, her home is about three blocks away from my home. We have spent many an evening over the last six months sipping cocktails in my backyard (at a safe social distance). She and Jeb have really gotten the chance to know each other and are now great friends, which is so amazing for me because they are two, very large pieces of my heart.
I don’t know how long I get to keep her, but I hope it’s for a while. I know that eventually we will figure this Rona situation out and she will move on to bigger and better things. But for now, I will take advantage of the time I do have, which includes joining the romance book club she is running for Texian Books. I’ve never been part of a book club, but apparently, they serve wine and charcuterie so what’s not to like?
Also, if you don’t know what a chilton is, send me an email. If you haven’t tried one, you may not be doing quarantine right.
