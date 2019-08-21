For those who remember playing a cassette so much that the metallic tape loosened and frayed, which required winding and tightening the tape around the spool with one finger in the sprocket, a method that worked sometimes and not others, the 10th Flip Flop Festival is the place to be Aug. 30-Sept. 1.
The Romantics and Men Without Hats, two bands that produce music worthy of such a tedious task, will play at Bayfront Peninsula Park in Port Lavaca on Aug. 31.
The Romantics will headline with time-tested 1980s hits including “What I Like About You” and “Talking in Your Sleep,” which climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard Charts Hot 100. Men Without Hats will take the stage first to kick off the homage to ’80s rock with its songs, including the hit “Safety Dance,” which also peaked at No. 3 on the same chart.
Fastball, another nationally-known, chart-hitting band that came along in the late 1990s, will get things rocking before these bands get hopping. The Austin band hit the music scene in a big way with “The Way,” a song that peaked at No. 4 on the Mainstream Top 40 Billboard Chart. And fans will get to enjoy more recent music from all of these bands, too.
Also on Aug. 31, Carrie Marie, Country Music Association Texas Entertainer of the Year, will get the music going at 4 p.m. followed by Poprocks ATX. The National Parks will wind down the evening after the Romantics wrap up.
Numerous other popular musicians and bands will perform throughout the three-day event.
On Aug. 30, music will kick off at 7 p.m. with Weekend Fool, a popular area band with a loyal following that recently reunited after 20 years. The headliner, Bag of Donuts, a New Orleans party band whose six members perform “any song popular from any era” in lots of face make-up and elaborate costumes, will follow. The festival booked the Big Easy musicians this year after hearing residents rave about them for several years, said Tania French, chairman of the event committee for the city of Port Lavaca. So French hopes Port Lavaca residents will make it to the concert after the football game that night.
Music will start at 4 p.m. Sept. 1 with Los Amigos ASG. Cristina – Tribute to the Queen of Tejano and headliner Ricky Naranjo y Los Gamblers will round out the evening.
The event committee met with a few hiccups along the way this year, but all ended well. Eddie Money and Starship both were booked for the festival. Money had to cancel after complications associated with surgery, and Starship had to bow out just two weeks before the event because vocalist Mickey Thomas had an accident that required surgery.
This year, the addition of a large-scale, 100-boat fishing tournament with a $100,000 payout will give festivalgoers even more to do and see. The Discovery Channel will film a 30-minute episode about the Elite Redfish Series Fishing Tournament during the festival, and the weigh-ins will take place at 3 p.m. Aug. 30 and 31 at Bayfront Peninsula.
Food vendors will sell seafood, nachos, hamburgers, hot dogs and kabobs as well as beer and other beverages. Ice chests and outside food and beverage are not allowed. Shop vendors will sell a variety of jewelry, clothing, handmade wooden signs and other arts and crafts. The event is free until 4 p.m., so guests can bring their lawn chairs and enjoy food, beverages and shopping as well as the weigh-ins without tickets. At 4 p.m., tickets are required to enter the festival and all music events.
The Kids Zone will be open 4-10 p.m. Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. The zone will feature six large inflatables along with games and activities. On Aug. 31, a watermelon-eating contest will start at 4 p.m., a bigfoot race at 5 p.m., a water balloon launch contest at 6 p.m., and a three-legged flip flop race at 7 p.m. The popular Fling Flong Contest and the annual Splash and Dash 5K are also on the agenda. And Fred Mallett, a Port Aransas sand sculptor, will carve and mold several tons of sand into a bayside masterpiece.
From 2,000 to 5,000 people have attended the festival in the past. French expects this year’s event to be well attended, so the motels in Port Lavaca will be completely full by event time. They will send the overflow to Victoria motels.
“I’m excited about the fishing tournament – it’s a great addition to the festival,” French said. “It’s a great musical lineup even with the changes, and people who come are going to have a great time, hear great music, and it’s family-friendly with activities for the kids.”
