The Runnels will perform in concert at First Baptist Church, 204 S. Leonard St. in Bloomington, at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The singing duo, including Jason Runnels and his son Braden Runnels, both of Mississippi, also will perform at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at First Baptist. At 6 p.m. Sunday, the father and son will perform at Crescent Valley Baptist Church, 6679 SH 185 in Victoria, according to a news release.
“Jason sang with the Down East Boys, so he has been singing professionally for years,” said Chuck Stewart, pastor of First Baptist Church in Bloomington.
When Stewart was a pastor in upstate New York, he heard Jason Runnels perform in concert. When Stewart moved to Bloomington, he knew that one day he wanted to have Runnels perform a concert in Texas. He planned to invite him last year until COVID-19 made the prospect impossible.
For more information on The Runnels, visit jasonrunnelsministries.com.
