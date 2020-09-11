“The Texas Bucket List,” a television show dedicated to everything you have see, do and experience in the Lone Star State, will include a segment about Mission Espiritu Santo in Goliad on Saturday and Sunday.
According to the trailer, Mission Espiritu dates back to the 1700s and the show will explore the grounds of one of the earliest buildings in the state. “Protecting what came before us is central to being Texan,” according to a representative in the clip.
Watch the episode at 11:30 a.m. Saturday or 5:30 a.m. Sunday on KAVU.
