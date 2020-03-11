Crossroads fans of NBC’s “The Voice” can feel like they are in the audience of the hit reality television show without flying to California.
The Rose Short Experience Tour is coming March 14 to the Victoria Community Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
The tour features Rose Short, Katie Kadan, Khalea Lynee, and special guest Ricky Duran, all friends from Season 17.
During auditions, Kadan’s flawless and powerful rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “Baby I Love,” turned all four chairs.
With a retro updo bound by a large red headband, she clanged an electric keyboard as every raspy, loud, nuanced note she hit met with gasps and appreciation from the judges, including Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.
For Kadan, who finished third, the most memorable part of the whole experience on the television show was the audition.
“I didn’t put it in my head – ‘OKw, I’m on a national TV show’ – until the red door opened and then, ‘Oh this is happening,’ and I walked out and got a four-chair turn,” Kadan said.
John Legend was the first to turn around when Kadan, with her self-described “girthy belt,” sang, “If you want my lovin’, if you really do, don’t be afraid baby,” with a high swinging note punctuated by another that ended softly.
“They liked my blues, soulful voice, and they loved my growl,” Kadan said when asked about the positive feedback she received during the show. “I’m a native of Chicago, born and raised on the Southside, and gospel and blues were a big part of my life. I grew up in the church singing with my mom, my sister and my brother.”
“The audience can expect a really tight two-hour show that is going to produce high voltage-type entertainment,” said Larry Toliver, co-producer of the tour with Taundra Noel. “The show will feature some of the best vocalists and performers you will see on any stage, anywhere in a high-profile production.”
Toliver, who has been producing shows in the area for 30 years, said the Rose Short Experience is different from what Crossroads residents are used to getting in the area on a regular basis.
“They won’t want to miss it,” he said.
Kadan plans to sing original music during the show as well as covers of R&B and soul classics. She noted the diversity of the singers who will provide “a little taste of everything and a grand finale that is going to be awesome.”
“People are going to move and groove and have fun,” she said. “Even in the rehearsal, the connection of everybody was so lovely. That stage is full of talented musicians … the audience will feel like they are on stage with us.”
One of Kadan’s favorite songs that she will perform is “Use Me” by Bill Withers.
“I love to sing that song. It’s so fun and sexy and groovy, and who doesn’t love Bill Withers,” she said. “I put my own little spin on it – my own little Katieism.”
Kadan said she is looking forward to the Victoria show.
“I’m so excited to bring a little Chicago and soak up the warmth of Victoria,” she said. “Music is a place where connections and love are surrounded by it, so I’m happy to be a part of that. And I get to sing with some of my best friends.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.