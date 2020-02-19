About 15 years ago, Will Armstrong and his wife enjoyed “a whole lot of drinks” with friends at a seafood restaurant on the last night of their vacation in France. At the restaurant, Armstrong admired a 5-foot-tall wooden sculpture of a fish being hugged by a woman.
“I’m going to make me a fish,” he thought to himself.
That night, they invited the waitstaff and other diners in the restaurant to Victoria, but “thank goodness,” the only thing that materialized after the memorable evening was the wooden fish, Armstrong said.
Today, a lot of Armstrong’s wooden fish are on display in the “The Woodworking Exhibit” through March 22 at the Nave Museum. The exhibit also includes the work of five other local woodworkers: Dr. Nevin Anderson, Mark Cooke, Chip Dence, David Smith and Dr. Taylor Starkey.
“There are a lot of woodworkers in town, and we have a really good representation of those woodworkers,” Armstrong said. “We’re amateur woodworkers. I don’t think any of us do this professionally.”
When the Armstrongs returned to Victoria from their European vacation, a hurricane blew through town and leveled a tree in their yard. Instantly, Armstrong had all the oak he needed to make his idea for a fish a reality at home.
“And I made a fish and that’s where it all started – under the influence of alcohol in France,” Armstrong said.
Actually, Armstrong began working with wood as a teenager when his father let him build crates for their moving business to ship items overseas and protect fragile items. He also took shop classes from junior high school through high school. And in art classes as a child, he worked in charcoal and pastels.
Armstrong has a complete woodworking shop on wheels in his garage that he rolls out under a tree on his driveway when he wants to work.
“It makes a big mess, but on my driveway, the wind helps clean up,” he said. “It’s therapeutic for me to work with my hands.”
All of Armstrong’s oak pieces are made from trees in his yard, and the walnut and cherry pieces are made from wood that was provided by a professional woodworker in town. His work includes primarily fish, birds and female figures, and about 80 of them are on display at the museum.
“Why waste time doing male figures?” he laughed.
His favorite piece in the exhibit is “The Joker,” referring to Batman’s nemesis. The wall hanging features the Joker’s face on the body of a fish. The work won first place in a Victoria Art League competition.
“The opening of ‘The Mighty Python’ had a bunch of fish swimming around with people’s faces on the front of them, so I sort of copied that idea,” Armstrong said.
Earlier, Armstrong also was interested in photography as an art form, so the show includes an example of that work as well as several of his pastels.
Armstrong said he is particularly impressed with the rocking chairs made by the other woodworkers.
“Those are as good as any rocking chairs I’ve ever seen … and they’re not easy to make, I’m sure,” he said. “I’m super impressed with the other artists. Starkey’s work is absolutely fantastic.”
More than 200 people attended the opening of “The Woodworking Exhibit” on Jan. 30, and the museum gained about 15 new members as a result. Diana Kallus, operations manager for the museum, attributes the crowd to the fact that the work is made by local artists and the woodworking is different from the kinds of art traditionally shown in the museum.
“I think, first of all, when we feature local artists, we always get a bigger draw of local people who know them and want to come see their work,” Kallus said. “Each artist gets to invite 10 people – family, neighbors and friends – who all want to come see (the work) in the grand-opening style.”
Armstrong is the one who initially presented the idea for the woodworking show to the museum’s exhibit committee.
“I knew there was lots of talent here in town, so I knew we could put together a good show,” he said. “It just seemed like a good idea. I’m in the backroom – all of it.”
