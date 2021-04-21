“Frozen,” the Disney computer-animated film, has had young girls singing along to songs such as “Let It Go” and “For the First Time in Forever” since 2013. Now, Theatre Victoria will bring “Frozen Jr.” to life on the stage at the Ethel Lee Tracy Park Amphitheater in Victoria.
The performances will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
“Frozen, Jr.” is a shortened version of the Broadway musical “Frozen,” which hit the stage in 2018. Almost 30 young performers will act, sing and dance their hearts out for just over an hour. Tickets are $15 at the gate or by calling 361-570-8587.
Grayson Maples, 18, will play the larger-than-life lead character Elsa.
“One of my favorite things about being Elsa is just how powerful she is,” Grayson said.
Grayson said if Elsa were a real person, she would be one of those types who commands all eyes and attention when she walks into a room. Maples’ favorite song is “Let It Go” because she gets to rip off her dress to reveal her “cool, blue, sparkly dress.”
While the role is exciting to play, it is not without its challenges. Grayson said she is naturally a bubbly person, which is very different from the character she plays.
“Elsa is very put together and very calm and doesn’t get excited about things,” Grayson said. “It’s completely different from who I am, so it’s been pretty hard to do.”
Also, the experience of performing outdoors is new to Grayson, as it is for everyone with the theater.
“There are less resources outside than we have in the theater where we have multiple entrances and exits and big dressing rooms,” Grayson said. “This time, there’s one entrance and one exit, a really small stage and one dressing room.”
Audrey Cook, 17, will play Anna, Elsa’s quirky sister.
“My favorite part about playing Anna is her sweet demeanor. She’s a character you can’t help but love. She’s quirky; she’s awkward; she’s funny. I think she’s just the best of everything you can get in a character,” Audrey said.
Audrey’s favorite song is “For the First Time in Forever” because it’s the first time the audience sees Anna, and the song captures a lot of her character’s personality. The role is challenging for Audrey because it requires comedic timing.
“It’s challenging because she’s awkward and funny, and I’ve never personally played any characters that have any form of comedy,” she said.
Audrey continued that she is grateful that the theater is able to put on the performance.
“It’s not ideal. We’ve never done a show outside, and we would have loved to do it inside, but we’re just grateful to be doing it in the first place because of the situation the world is in,” Audrey said.
Loria Rose, marketing director for the theater and director for the musical, said the performance is fun because it features so many youths from the area.
“We really do have the best teenage and elementary school-age performers in the Crossroads,” she said. “It’s been a great experience because they work so hard and they put in all the hard work to make the magic come to life.”
Rose appreciates the sense of sisterhood embodied by the musical.
“I have three sisters, and for me, it’s one of my favorite Disney stories because it really shows the bond of family and how sisters are there for each other,” Rose said.
Michael Teer, executive director of Theatre Victoria, is helping orchestrate the new experience of hosting a production outdoors. He is responsible for implementing the lighting and bringing the sound system to the stage, among other tasks.
“There are lots of components to mounting a production outside,” Teer said. “The Ethel Lee Tracy Park Amphitheater is not a true amphitheater as we in the theater think of it. It doesn’t come with stage lights and sound and lots of dressing room space. There is so much to do to meet the basic needs we normally would have inside.”
Teer also is helping to create the magical frozen landscape on stage with the tricks of the theater.
“We don’t have the benefit of animation, but we have backdrops to give a sense of place, and lighting and color to help denote various aspects of day and night; we can make things look hotter and colder; and of course, we have snow machines,” he said. “The theater has lots of tricks.”
Rose said the outdoor amphitheater is a safe setting for the performance.
“Come out to Ethel Lee Tracy Park Amphitheater. We want as many families as possible to come experience the hard work our kids have put in. All of our students have done such incredible jobs,” she said. “You can bring food, bring a picnic blanket and have a really good time with your family.”
