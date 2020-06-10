Michael Teer

Theatre Victoria will move the magic of theater outdoors with “Matilda the Musical” to better accommodate social distancing amid coronavirus concerns.

“The summer musical is always a big hit and usually supported really well by the community,” said Michael Teer, executive director of Theatre Victoria and director of the musical. “We had to think outside the box to figure out how to do this.”

The Ethel Lee Tracy Amphitheater in Ethel Lee Tracy Park will serve as the backdrop for the late July and early August production based on the 1988 children’s book, “Matilda,” by Roald Dahl. The 1996 movie, “Matilda,” starred Mara Wilson and Danny DeVito, among notable others.

The graded hillside landscape will provide the seating that also will accommodate a casual picnic should guests be interested in having one before the 8 p.m. performance. Food will be available for purchase or guests can bring their own.

The outdoor amphitheater has always been a consideration for the theater productions and the timing proved perfect with coronavirus, Teer said.

“We usually do seven performances, so we would have to do 20 to 25 shows for the same number of people with restrictions in place inside the Welder Center,” he said. “We are going to make people feel comfortable where numbers of people can still be rather large.”

Sponsorship opportunities to help offset the cost of putting on the production, with sound and lighting, at the outdoor venue are available by calling Theatre Victoria.

“With upfront costs, we’re looking for individuals to help us see this unique opportunity for the community in this COVID world and help sponsor us and get this production out there,” Teer said.

