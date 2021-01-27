From anthems “Stand By Your Man” to “These Boots Were Made For Walkin’,” the upcoming Theatre Victoria musical, “Honky Tonk Laundry” pulls together themes of cheatin' hearts, friendship and following dreams.
Both in-person and livestream performances of the jukebox musical kick off at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
The two-woman cast of the country-Western production will belt out popular songs made famous by female artists including Carrie Underwood, Trisha Yearwood, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, the Chicks, Dolly Parton, Pam Tillis, Tammy Wynette, Loretta Lynn and Patsy Cline, among others.
Hannah Young, 22, general manager of Planet Fitness Gym in Victoria, plays Lana Mae Hopkins, owner of the Wishy Washy Washateria. Lana Mae’s husband is a cheater, and her new employee, Katie Lane Murphy, who is played by Loria Rose, 26, marketing director for Theatre Victoria, has a cheating boyfriend. The two women forge a bond of friendship that helps them overcome obstacles and achieve dreams.
Young, who earned an associate’s degree in musical theater performance from McLennan Community College in Waco, is a mezzo-soprano who likes her character’s big heart.
“I like how much heart she (Lana Mae) has. She’s the type of person who you can tell right away is there for people. She puts her heart into everything she does and shares that with the world,” Young said.
Young likes the musical's story because it portrays the power of friendship.
“Sometimes friendship is the main thing you need. No matter what, having someone there for you to help you realize your own worth makes all the difference in the world,” Young said. “The two ladies lift each other up when they are struggling with different things.”
“Heaven, Heartache and the Power of Love” by Trisha Yearwood is Young’s favorite song to perform in the musical. The two actresses sing the song together at the opening of the second act.
“The scene is so much fun with so much energy. It’s completely a 180 from the first half of the show. It becomes a party on stage at that point,” Young said.
Rose, who also is a mezzo-soprano, has taken private voice lessons from different teachers since she was age 16. She likes her character, Katie, because she is fearless.
“These two ladies join together and go from very unhealthy relationships to finding a sense of independence, to standing on their own two feet,” Rose said. “It’s an encouraging story for struggling women that they can become independent and find a new life.”
Having such a small cast made Rose nervous at first.
“This is my first time with this small of a cast, so originally, I was nervous that there was so much to learn and dive into,” Rose said. “But it’s a blessing to work with Hannah, and the small cast turned out to be awesome. It’s the two of us relying on each other to bring it every time.”
Rose’s favorite song to sing in the musical is “Why’d You Come In Here Lookin’ Like That,” by Dolly Parton.
“I’m a huge fan of Dolly Parton’s, so I’m excited to perform her original piece,” Rose said.
The entirety of the second act is Rose’s favorite part of the musical.
“The girls decide to have their own version of the Grand Ole Opry, so it’s their big shining moment,” Rose said. “Act 2 is like one massive scene.”
Rose said the musical is hilarious from start to finish and a great way to escape from the stress of the last year.
“You immediately sing along with the songs that you know from super long ago to modern pieces,” she said. “It gives you a sense of inclusion because you know every song. You feel like you’re a part of it.”
Michael Teer, executive director of Theatre Victoria who directs the musical, said the pandemic had an effect on the selection of the production.
“We looked at exciting, fun little musicals that we would not have looked at if it weren’t for the pandemic,” he said. “Usually, we put as many people as we can in musicals because we have so many talented people in Victoria and the surrounding areas.”
Teer said Roger Bean did a great job of threading the story and the songs together. The musical stays true to the nature of sisterhood by using only female country-Western artists' music to tell the story, he continued.
Young and Rose work well together, Teer said.
“They look good together on stage and could easily be sisters, which is a theme, sisterhood,” he said. “Their voices are totally different, and each has wonderful control and good tone. They really and truly put a smile on your face when they sing. You truly want to listen.”
