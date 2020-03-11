When I wake up in the morning, one of the first things I do is open my phone to see what is going on in the world, and more specifically, in our world.
Technically though, the absolute first thing I do is pour myself a giant cup of coffee. Now, I know there is a lot of debate when it comes to spending too much time on our phones, but I can’t see how reading the news on my phone in the morning is any different than sitting on the end of my bed watching “Good Morning America” (like I used to).
I bring this up because one of the first things I saw when I opened my phone this week was the announcement that Vela Farms is moving to the old 77901 Wine Bar space next to Huvar’s, which also happens to be directly across from where I work.
That was all-around great news. Honestly, I could not be more thrilled. I think Vela Farms is a fantastic addition to our downtown, and the fact that they are moving into a large space can only mean good things. I literally had breakfast there last Saturday for “Cars and Coffee,” and I cannot wait to see what this new space brings.
As I was reading about Vela Farms’ move, I started wondering what else was going on around downtown. One of the best parts of living on Santa Rosa Street is the ability to get out and walk around. It is not uncommon for Jeb and me to leash up the dogs and just walk around downtown looking at old houses and imagining all the possibilities.
Every once in a while, when the weather is nice, we end up at Moonshine Drinkery for a relaxing cocktail at the end of a long day. Locally owned and always friendly, Moonshine is one of my favorites. The entire staff is absolutely wonderful and always make you feel right at home. They are also exceptionally dedicated to bringing people to the downtown area and showing their support for other local businesses.
For example, March 12th, they are helping host the Victoria Ballet Theater’s “Dance on Downtown” Progressive Dinner and Drinks. Moonshine is the last of three stops and will offer cocktails and dessert. Later that night, you can catch No Chance Band live on stage for their Thursday Night Spectacular. If you have never seen NCB perform, you really should. They are a fun, talented group of guys who put on a great show. They also helped my husband propose, so they will always have a special place in my heart.
A few days later, Moonshine will team up with Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center for a “Saint Pawty’s Day” Event. That evening from 6 to 8 p.m., you can bring your fur babies to help celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and help support DOCPAC. I believe they will even have a few puppers available for adoption. As March is Krista’s “gotcha” month (we adopted her from DOCPAC a year ago), you can bet we will be taking her to support other adoptions. Plus, as an honorary Irish woman (“Lacey”) I feel obligated not only to support this holiday, but to include all of my fur children in this celebration.
The fact is that between cars, coffee, food, cocktails and puppies, there is bound to be something that strikes your fancy happening in downtown Victoria. If nothing else, grab an Old Victoria Driving Tour map and spend Sunday afternoon cruising around looking at all the amazing historic homes we have. And when you are finished, Moonshine has all-day happy hour on Sunday.
