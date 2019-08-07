Well, if you didn't make it to "Mamma Mia!," then you missed out and I can't help you now. To say that Laura Klimist is good at keeping a secret would be an understatement. Twenty-plus years and I have never once heard her sing. Not like that at least. I know I shouldn't have been surprised because she is one of the most talented women I know. But alas, I was.
From the costumes to the choreography to the acting, the whole show was wonderful. I've seen many Theatre Victoria shows throughout the years, and this was one of the best so far. Kudos to all the brave cast members. Even more importantly, you all inspired my 15-year-old to get off the couch and audition for the next show. That is a feat the magnitude of which only a parent of a teenager would understand.
In addition to our fun family night out at the theater, the adults actually managed to sneak off after the show for a few drinks. As it turns out, teenagers take up a lot of your time, so it had been a while since Jeb and I got a night out. Thankfully, Moonshine reopened a few weeks ago. If you haven't been yet, I would encourage you to do so. The new owner, Beau Buchholz, has done a fantastic job with renovations while managing to keep the Moonshine vibe alive. The best part of the night was that we met another couple from Houston who had traveled down to look at a possible investment opportunity in Victoria.
Obviously, this caught our interest. I started this column with the specific purpose of encouraging people to invest in our community, and Jeb wants nothing more than to preserve and grow our downtown historic district. So we spent a couple of hours talking to complete strangers about all the perks our city has to offer.
When we woke up the next morning, like Karara, we, too, were inspired. It had been forever since we last took a day to enjoy our town together, so we did just that.
First on our agenda was "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," a movie we had both been waiting months to see. A little afternoon thrifting led us to a boutique Jeb had recently noticed on Rio Grande that I hadn't actually been to yet. Mamacitas Boutique, Rio Grande Street, is an adorable shop with a little bit of everything. Offering a variety of items from dresses to shoes to jewelry, there is something for everyone at a reasonable price. Admittedly, I was pleasantly surprised when I found a fantastic maxi-dress for less than we paid at Moonshine the night before.
So, if you get nothing else from this week's column, know this: There are plenty of things to do in our fair little town. Over the course of two days, we managed to have a ton of family fun, make memories that will last and support businesses that were almost entirely locally owned.
When you stop to think about it, that really is a unique experience. It's true that more often than not, life just gets in the way and we end up running 25 different directions. As parents of kid who is rapidly approaching adulthood, we have become all the more aware how important it is to stop, sit down and have an old-fashioned conversation.
