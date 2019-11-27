Happy Thanksgiving everyone! It is that time of year again when everyone goes around the table saying what they are thankful for, but really they are just thinking about which Black Friday deals they hope to snag the next day. No, I’m just kidding … mostly.
Truthfully, I have so much to be thankful for this year that it can get a little overwhelming. 2019 has been challenging. I was always one of those people who looked at other people with children and thought to myself “how hard can it be?” Turns out, it can be exceptionally hard. I’ve come to realize that there is a very specific reason why people have babies and are not just handed teenagers. With babies, you have at least some time to figure out how to be a parent. Jeb and I went from zero to full-blown teenage drama in about 60 seconds. Needless to say, we were slightly unprepared.
But I am proud to say that over the past year, we have figured a few things out. We have learned things about ourselves and each other that we might not have otherwise. We learned to truly lean on each other because neither of us can be strong all the time. I
know that as a result of this past year, I’ve learned what it really means to have a partner in this life. I thought I knew, but I also thought I needed to handle it all myself.
One of the biggest parenting lessons I’ve learned (and this one wasn’t easy) is that life is chaotic. No matter how in control I think I am, when you throw kids into the mix things will inevitably go sideways. This used to make me lose my mind, like 100% of the time. To be honest, it still does a little, but I also know that I can take my husband’s hand and, through all the chaos, he will never leave my side. That is something to be thankful for.
I also learned to appreciate date night, which is something I used to make fun of on the regular. I now openly admit I was wrong. Kids tend to kick life into high gear and parents absolutely must make time for themselves. I believe this down to my core. I cannot tell you the difference it makes if Jeb and I do something as simple as going to lunch together once or twice a week. We have learned the immeasurable value of taking a moment to appreciate each other.
For this weekend, I would like to recommend a truly unique and altogether fabulous date night that I promise you will both enjoy.
For the past few years, Christine Bazan-Hall and Jane Williams have pulled off something truly special. A fashion show unlike any other in town. I’ve been to enough shows to tell you that this is the real deal. This year’s theme is “Welcome to the Jungle,” and it is benefiting The Texas Zoo. Love it. The show is Saturday at the Community Center, but they will have vendors and shopping free to the public from 1 to 7 p.m. The actual show doesn’t start until 8 p.m.
So, here is what I suggest. Enjoy your Thanksgiving with your family. Gather your kids and remind them that even when they are being grumpy teenagers, you still love them. Take a million pictures so everyone has something to look at on Facebook while they are standing in line on Black Friday. Then ditch the kids and get dressed up on Saturday night for a fashion show.
