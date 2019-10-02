It is that time of year. The one day that I dig my boots out from the very back of my closet and spend an evening serving margaritas to strangers. Yep, its Bootfest.
This Friday and Saturday, hundreds of people will gather downtown on the square for shopping, food, music and fun. This will be my 4th Bootfest to work, and I can honestly say that I always enjoy myself. Typically, the weather is nice(ish), the people are friendly and the music is entertaining.
The thing about Bootfest is there is a little something for everyone. Friday night is classic rock and Saturday night is country. However, if staying out late listening to music isn’t really your thing, there are still lots of daytime events to enjoy. You can get up bright and early Saturday morning and run in the 5k. I did this once and, I’m not going to lie, after working the margarita booth until midnight the evening before, it was not as much fun as I anticipated. Only getting a few hours of sleep will quickly take the fun out of any fun run.
If neither late nights nor running is not your idea of a good time, then perhaps you will enjoy the Bootfest Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show on Saturday morning. This, of course, is something my hubby is very interested in, so I suspect I will be up and at ’em Saturday morning walking to the square with my to-go cup of coffee from either Liberty Coffee Haus or the Box.
I have to admit that one of the best parts of living downtown is that we can walk to all the events, and I always have a bathroom available because it is just a quick, five-minute walk home. Plus, it is close enough that I can take the dogs without worrying they will get too worn out to make it back to the house.
Let’s see, what else. There is the Shooters Bar Washers Tournament from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you like to compete but running isn’t really your jam, then perhaps washers is more your speed.
I actually think this sounds like a lot fun on a Saturday afternoon and, I suspect that after we drop the dogs at the house, this might just be on our agenda. But, if none of that sounds appetizing, there is always food and shopping. Food trucks and merchandise vendors will line the square both days – each one offering something uniquely Texan.
So, grab your boots, your dogs, your coffee and your kids and head downtown to the square this weekend for Bootfest 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.