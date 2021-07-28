There are very few things I consider myself an expert on. In fact, the older I get the less confident I am that I know much about anything. Technology is definitely not my jam. I recently had to Google how to use Snapchat. Cooking is certainly not a skill I’ve mastered — just ask my husband. Although he will probably lie and tell you I’m excellent in the kitchen. 'Cause you know, happy wife, happy life. My favorite wine costs $10 a bottle so I can’t imagine many wine connoisseurs would agree with my idea of “good wine.”
One thing I do know, however, is coffee. I wouldn’t say I’m a coffee snob by any measure, but I do know good coffee when I drink it and would prefer not to drink anything less. Thankfully, I married someone who feels the same way. I will say that I am fairly new to the iced coffee game. Until I married Jeb, I assumed iced coffee tasted like my morning coffee gone cold and that is literally the worst. He, however, is a fan of a thing called an “iced caramel latte,” which I assumed was something teenagers ordered when they wanted to look trendy carrying around a big Starbucks cup.
Turns out, I was wrong. I mean, teenagers do in fact do this, but they are doing it with a rather tasty beverage. Now, no offense to Starbucks but I generally try to avoid that place. Why on earth would I wait in line for 30 minutes when I can go to one of our locally-owned coffee joints? Sorry kids, but I personally think it’s way cooler to walk around sipping a cup of coffee that I know comes from a local, small business.
By now, you are no doubt wondering where I’m going with this. Well, we have a new iced coffee spot downtown. Cryo Depot, at Main Street and Rio Grande, is already know for their amazing cryotherapy, which I have done. I can attest that it makes you feel amazing and is not that cold. Promise.
Well, Brandee and Joe Bratton, the awesome duo behind all the cryo magic are now offering several different iced coffees and they are yum. I know because, as their friend and guinea pig, I have already tried them all. I highly recommend the iced caramel macchiato because it tastes like ice cream or the iced latte if you prefer a more traditional coffee flavor. Both are delicious and refreshing.
So, the next time you are out running errands and feel like you could use a little caffeine boost, stop into Cryo Depot. I promise Joe and Brandee Bratton will hook you up with a delicious coffee and, if you are lucky, a little cryotherapy.
(0) comments
