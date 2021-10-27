The Third Annual Boozy Bash Dash benefitting the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive in Victoria, according to a news release.
Festivities will include a .05K Fun Run, costume contest and door prizes. Margarita Mamas and the Staudt Brothers will provide the live music. Children and pets are welcome. For more information and to register, visit www.tfbgc.org.
