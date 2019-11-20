Town & Country Shopping Center at the corner of Laurent Street and Airline Road has housed locally owned specialty shops for decades.
For most of those years, the center has provided gift options for one-of-a-kind, eclectic merchandise. Thirteen of the shops will thank the community for its support with the annual “Night of Thanks,” a festive shopping event from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
From the go-to shops of old including Leon’s with its extensive high-end shoe variety, Town and Country Hardware with utterly tasteful everything and Foxcroft that kept the town knee-deep in custom party invitations and personalized thank-you notes, the center has evolved into its current incarnation. The shops continue to offer the same uniqueness with modern-day twists. The businesses participating in the event this year sell gifts, clothing, furniture, bridal wear, barbershop and beauty salon services, healthy prepared meals, organic groceries and supplements, candy, coffee and tattoos.
Shoppers will pick up a card at the first business they visit, collect stamps at each of the other 12 participating shops and leave the card at their final destination for chances to win a door prize from each participating shop. The winners of the door prizes will be notified the following day. Door prizes will include a $40 gift card to Texas Roadhouse from Texas Made Fades and gift cards for merchandise or services provided by many of the participating businesses.
Food trucks, including the Grub Spot and Kona Ice, will park and sell their fare for the event, and the Victoria West High School Choir will stroll around the center caroling from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
“Most of the shops will offer discounts or sales,” said Kathy Walker, co-owner of Sweet Occasions. “We will offer a discount on our Christmas candy.”
Sweet Occasions will provide guests with candy samples, sangria made from Lieutenant Blender’s mix sold in the store and lemon water. The store also will serve crackers and cheese to add balance to the sweet affair.
“These are mostly small, locally owned businesses, so we are telling people thank you,” Walker said. “Hopefully, everyone will find something they like and get some early Christmas shopping done.”
In conjunction with the shopping event, Beehive Salon will celebrate its fifth anniversary with acoustic music by Neal Tolbert. The salon will serve complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages and snacks. More than 10 vendors will offer free consultations and demonstrations ranging from spray tans and teeth whitening to skincare and a beauty bar for braids. A real estate agent and clothing boutique also will set up shop at the salon. Reiki energy, chakra and card readings will be among the fun offerings.
Salon door prizes will include a Chi flat iron, Bio Ionic Stylewinder Mini, T-shirts, tumblers and gift cards for salon services. Guests also can select merchandise from the swag table, including koozies and Bumble and Bumble salon product samples, when they promote the salon on social media in any way. For example, they can check into the salon on Foursquare, tag the salon in a Facebook post about the event, Tweet about the event or leave a review on the salon’s Facebook page.
“We want to thank the community for five years of great business,” said Stephanie Perry, owner of Beehive Salon.
The Market will serve spirits along with flavored teas, hot apple cider and samples of foods sold in the store. Beer breads, local J Welch Farms olive oil, soups and local honey will be available for sampling.
Cotton Belles will offer one-night-only discounts on merchandise. The boutique will serve wassail and dips sold in the store. Gift cards for boutique merchandise along with items donated by the artisans whose products are carried in the store will be given away every hour. Shoppers can sign up for future sign-making, ornament-making, ugly Christmas sweater-making and “Grandma and Me” bow-making classes. And they can learn about the bridal and baby registries.
“We just want to show our appreciation to all of our customers,” said Ashley Henderson, owner of Cotton Belles. “We do this night for our customers to show how thankful we are to have them.”
