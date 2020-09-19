Tracy Byrd, a popular country artist, will perform at Schroeder Hall on Sept. 24 with songs like “Watermelon Crawl” and “Holdin’ Heaven.”
“We were looking for a way to reopen and have some of the bigger names people know,” said Christine Krause, owner of Schroeder Hall. “We wanted to open up with a bang, and we’re excited to have Tracy. We’re trying to let people know he’s coming because he got on the schedule so fast.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. for those interested in dinner before the show. David Glenn will open at 9 p.m., and Byrd will take the stage at 10 p.m.
Tickets are available in advance for $25 at outhousetickets.com. Search for Schroeder Hall and all the events will appear. Tickets at the door will be $30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.