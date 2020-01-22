The United States Air Force Dimensions in Blue Band of the West will perform a free concert from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Fine Arts Center.
The band generates unique excitement through performances of America’s only original art form, jazz, according to the band’s website. As one of the Air Force’s finest and most versatile big bands, Dimensions in Blue features 18 musicians from around the country.
Dimensions in Blue is performing a free concert on Sunday.
The musicians perform big band jazz to audiences throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. From promoting music education to fostering national pride and patriotism through community relations concerts, Dimensions in Blue’s commitment to musical excellence reflects the core values of the United States Air Force.
Since its inception, Dimensions in Blue has kept the 1940s Glenn Miller Army Air Corps sound at the center of its musical focus. As Dimensions in Blue’s musical heritage and reputation has grown, it has incorporated a more contemporary sound in order to connect with today’s generation while entertaining and inspiring audiences of all ages with some of the biggest names in the jazz world.
Tickets can be reserved on Facebook.
