Quarancation 2020 was a success. We left Victoria at about 4:15 am. Sixteen hours, two dogs and four bathroom breaks later, we arrived in Tincup, Colorado. It was actually a surprisingly easy drive.
The whole getting up at 3 a.m. was less than ideal but totally worth it to pull up to our cabin just as the sun was setting over the Rocky Mountains.
And so, for almost an entire week we had no phones, no computers and no television. It was even better than I thought it would be. I don’t think most people realize just how much time they spend on electronic devices until they have them taken away.
We spent our days hiking the old trails my grandparents took me on when I was a child or just simply sitting on the front porch watching the hummingbirds. I am 100% aware of how boring this may sound, but it was not.
In addition to my mom and dad, we also invited Jeb’s brother and sister-in-law to join us for a few days. They live a few hours away, so it was the perfect chance for our families to get to know each other better.
We spent our evenings cooking, drinking and playing dominoes. Aside from zero humidity, that was one of the best parts of this vacation. Jeb and I getting to watch our families become one.
My parents have only met Corey and Angie once (at our wedding) and things were a bit hectic at the time. However, by the time they left the cabin, it was clear that my parents actually liked them more than us. Which is fine because now they have the keys to the cabin also, which means we can meet them there any time we want.
For me, the best part of the trip was watching my husband be constantly amazed by the beauty of Tincup. I’ve been going there my entire life, so none of this was new to me and, having grown up in Northern California, I assumed that Jeb would be familiar with the landscape. I assumed wrong.
No matter where we went, he was like a kid in a candy store. There is something about being constantly surrounded by 14,000-foot peaks that just stops you in your tracks.
We have dubbed ourselves “Colorats” and are shopping for SUV’s so we can make the trip as often as possible.
So, fun facts from our trip:
First, no matter what the destination, 90% of your driving will take place in Texas.
Second, old-school out-houses are surprisingly comfortable and provide a level of privacy you can’t get in a tiny cabin.
Third, Crested Butte, Colorado, is maybe the most adorable town I have ever seen. It literally looks like you are on a movie set.
Fourth, just because you don’t see the bears doesn’t mean they aren’t there. Just ask my dad who had to spend a day putting the door back on the shed after a bear tore it clean off.
And finally, there is a town in north Texas called “Wiley” and they did not make their mascot a coyote. Really? How could they miss that kind of opportunity? So disappointing.
I know that not everyone has the good fortune to happen to have a family cabin on the side of a mountain they can retreat to, but I do know that everyone can turn off their phones and computers and spend more time with the people they love. You might be surprised how easy it is and just how much you can gain from it.
