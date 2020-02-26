OK. Here is the scene. It is the day before Valentine’s Day. I’m about to leave work to head home when my husband texts me to let me know that he is going to run to the gas station and put gas in his car. “Cool,” I thought. We will be home at the same time.
So, I get home, let the dogs out back, spend a few minutes throwing the ball to burn off some of their energy, check my phone, etc, etc, etc. About 45 minutes later, I’m beginning to get a little worried because the gas station is approximately four minutes from our house, so round trip that should be 15 minutes max. Then it hit me. It’s the day before Valentine’s Day.
I may not have known where he was, but I almost certainly knew what he was up to. I had to laugh. Not because he had waited until the very last second but because I had gone before work that day to get his gift, so I was only beating him by about eight hours. It’s the thought that counts, right?
On Valentine’s Day, we actually had to get up and drive to Corpus early that morning. We stopped at the post office on the way out of town and when I got back in the car, I found a red and white bag hidden in my purse and a husband with a smirk on his face. Inside was a gorgeous piece of jewelry. It wasn’t a bracelet or a necklace, it was both. It was unique and thoughtful and made me realize once again how exceptionally lucky I am in the husband department.
I was also surprised that he got it at Day’s Gone Bye!. Not because they don’t have adorable gift items, but because I had never in our entire relationship heard him even mention that store. Day’s Gone Bye! is a small boutique on Moody Street with a great selection of jewelry, clothing, bath and body products and home décor. I have always been a fan of this little boutique not only for their special and personal gift ideas, but because they are great supporters of community organizations that focus on families in need, such as Girl Scouts and Mid-Coast Family Services.
We spent most of our Valentine’s Day on the road driving around little coastal towns. When we got back to town about 3 p.m., we realized how hungry we were. After a day on the water, sushi sounded perfect, so we went to Sakura for a late lunch. The food was delicious as always and before we left, they handed me a beautiful red rose.
Small local boutiques with special one-of-a-kind gifts and restaurants who give their patrons roses on Valentine’s Day. Does it get more small-town perfect that that?
