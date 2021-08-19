Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry (VCAM), 108 N. Liberty St., will host its annual raffle fundraiser and open house 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 25. The nonprofit has served those less fortunate in Victoria County for 35 years.
Raffle tickets are $5 each or six for $25, and they can be purchased 9 a.m. to noon on weekdays at VCAM. The grand prize is a $1,000 H-E-B gift card, but the raffle includes 30 other prizes ranging in value between $50 and $500. The drawing will be held at noon Sept. 25, and those who purchased tickets need not be present to win. For more information, call 361-572-0048.
