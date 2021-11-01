The Victoria Art League is hosting a "Remembrance Art Show" featuring works by artists who have passed away, according to a news release.
On Friday, the league held a reception honoring the deceased artists. Those in attendance who brought art created by friends and relatives were encouraged to share something about that person.
The art includes Jim Feig’s photography, Fred James’s watercolors, Laura Ritchy’s paintings and pastels, and works by Sonny Timme, Gloria Dorris, Roberta Sharp, Harold Nichols, Tim Radar and Merle Young, among others. The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 12.
The Victoria Art League, 905 S. Bridge St. in Victoria, is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
